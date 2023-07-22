Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about the jockeying that regions and municipalities undertake in the name of attracting business. In a previous life I worked as a technology reporter covering tech startups in the Washington D.C. region. At the time it seemed like every city across America was vying to become a startup hub of some description—positioning themselves vis-à-vis Silicon Valley to offer lower rent, hungrier talent or an ecosystem filled with subject matter expertise in a specific area like healthcare, government relations or agriculture. It wasn’t just the cities that wanted to become innovation hubs—investors wanted to see the startup ethos spread, too. AOL founder Steve Case literally got a bus and started touring the country to invest in the “Rise of the Rest”—startups located outside of Silicon Valley, NYC and Boston.

I’m remembering all this because of a story my colleague Rey Mashayekhi wrote for this week’s paper. The story is about the Santa Cruz-based electric air taxi company Joby Aviation, which is set to decide where it will build a new, 580,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Plenty of state and local governments across the country want in on the action (and the estimated 1,800 new jobs)—including Marina, where Joby currently has a 120,000-square-foot facility that employs about 400.

As part of Marina’s bid for the facility, the region is considering what kind of innovation ecosystem it wants to be. “There is a lot of effort to make this area more of an ‘advanced air mobility’ hub,” Mashayekhi tells me, pointing to legislation to that effect that Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, introduced just this week.

Advanced air mobility is an emerging field, the potential rewards of which are yet to be realized, so naturally the Central Coast is far from alone in wanting to be its home base. For more on what Marina’s bid includes, and how it stacks up against others, I hope you’ll give Mashayekhi’s story a read.