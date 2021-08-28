Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the many tasty local restaurants that have closed during the pandemic, and the hopes and challenges that businesses are facing as they try to survive.
Currently everything is completely reopened, but the Covid-19 shutdown made its impact. Many business owners in the food industry are still struggling. Some of those business owners applied for additional funds through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but there was more demand than expected and many places didn’t receive needed additional funds.
One such business is Cheesecake Dreamations, a family-owned Marina bakery that specializes in mini-cheesecakes.The owner and baker Melissa Yeater received a letter from her landlord earlier this month to pay $50,000 in past-due rent by Aug. 25, or face being evicted on Sept. 1. The business has been in the area since 2014.
To make the payment, Yeater turned to GoFundMe (after customers encouraged her to do so). So far the campaign has been successful in more ways than one. Over 150 people have shown their support, and Yeater has been able to meet two-thirds of her goal. People are also showing support by buying cheesecake—sales have doubled and tripled. "The community has just been coming out and supporting," Yeater says. Since last Thursday, they've sold out by 3 or 4pm.
Cheesecake Dreamations sells sweet and savory cheesecakes in different sizes and flavors. Some flavors are traditional like lemon or banana—others, like Hot Cheetos or maple bacon, are more unusual. Yeater’s motto is “you dream it, we create it."
In speaking with people about this business, I was told that Marina wouldn’t be the same without it. Yeater is meeting with the landlord today and I truly hope they will come to an agreement so she can keep doing what she loves. And, of course, so the rest of us have a place where we can fulfill our sweet tooth cravings.
