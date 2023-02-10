Marina’s cardroom drama serves as a refreshing example of civic engagement.

David Schmalz here, thinking about how every now and then a certain issue will energize an area’s residents, and inspire a level of civic engagement that is far outside the norm.
Such was the case a decade ago with Whispering Oaks, a proposed MST transportation hub/business park in the former Fort Ord that galvanized locals in opposition. In the process of fighting that development, which ultimately foundered, a community of activists—many of whom didn’t previously know each other—was born. That same group proved critical in defeating Monterey Downs, a proposed mega-development on the former Fort Ord that died an unceremonious death in 2016 after voters changed the makeup of the Seaside City Council; current Mayor Ian Oglesby likely lost his reelection to city council on account of his support for the project, which sought to raze oak woodlands—some the most beautiful trees in the former Fort Ord—to put up McMansions.
It seems the city of Marina just had a similar moment when, in an about-face, the Marina City Council voted 5-0 against a proposed ordinance that would allow a second cardroom in the city—a decision I wrote about in this week’s issue.
On the first reading of the ordinance in January (creating an ordinance requires two votes in two separate meetings), the council voted 3-2 in favor. But outsized public opposition following that meeting ultimately swayed the council to a 5-0 vote against the proposed ordinance at its Feb. 7 meeting.
Cristina Medina Dirksen, who along with Brian McCarthy was one of two council members to vote against the ordinance from the outset, said at the Feb. 7 meeting that, “When people stand up and voice their opinions one way or another, it’s very exciting. This is democracy in action, this is Marina.” Echoing councilmember Kathy Biala’s call during the meeting to not want to be vilified for voting in a way she thought was best for the city, she added, “This is a thoughtful discussion. It’s nothing personal, please don’t villainize us…We’re amongst you…Sometimes we don’t always get it right.”
But the fight over cardrooms isn’t necessarily over. In the motion made by Biala, which passed 5-0, city staff was asked to look into a number of things: the possibility of other locations for Marina Club, the only existing cardroom, the possibility of increasing its tables from 10 to 15, the possibility of streamlining the process of transferring permits for a cardroom.
Also included was the recommendation to have a public study session in the event of possibly amending the city’s cardroom rules going forward, and McCarthy added that he wanted city staff to brief the council on non-conforming uses: Marina Club exists in a location not zoned for a cardroom—no location in the city is—but was grandfathered in.
I trust that Marina’s citizens will be paying close attention, and as long as they are, I don’t think there will be an expansion of gambling in the city. The whole idea behind non-conforming businesses is to phase those businesses out.
It was refreshing to see such civic engagement on display, and I hope Marina residents stay engaged going forward. There are a lot of big things coming up in the next year or two that could benefit from their voices, whether it’s how to revitalize downtown, how to finance a new fire department building, or what they want to see in a city park in the coming phase of The Dunes development.
Ultimately, the way the cardroom drama played out seemed like a win-win for everybody except the applicant, John Park, who sought to build a second cardroom. And it was a reminder to residents that the city they live in can be one of their own making.
