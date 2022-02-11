Marina’s challenge: How to build better access to emergency services.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about how much my understanding of what firefighters do has changed over the past two years. I’m probably not the only one who thinks about fire—a house fire, a wildfire—when someone mentions a firefighter or fire station, but they do more than that. Most of their work—about 90 percent—is as first responders, who show up when there is an accident or someone needs immediate medical attention.

In order to get to a location as soon as possible, fire stations are normally located in strategic areas such as the center of the city or at the center of a district so they can reach their destination within a recommended time frame of 5 minutes, 20 seconds or less (that’s one minute and 20 seconds to get ready, plus four minutes of travel time). Shorter response times increase the chances of survival for those experiencing a heart attack or other medical emergencies, and can provide a safer starting point when fighting a fire because firefighters can get to work before there is structural damage.

As I wrote in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, the Marina Fire Department already serves some areas where the travel time is longer than four minutes, and once the Presidio of Monterey Fire Department is either closed or relocated by mid-2023, southern areas in Marina—The Dunes, Sea Heaven and Abrams Park—are expected to fall into that category, too.

Since the Presidio station currently covers southern Marina and northern Seaside, Marina Fire Chief Doug McCoun says his department and Seaside Fire Department first explored the idea of building a joint fire station. That way, both cities would hit two targets with the same shot: Provide adequate first responder services and save money (the estimate for a new fire station in Marina is $17 million).

The cities embarked in a fire station location study to find the right spot. Citygate Associates LLC explored different possibilities along the border of both cities to provide services with up to four minute travel time.

Citygate used the mapping software FireViewTM to model travel times from current fire stations and find a spot for a future station that would provide four-minute response times. City managers from both cities preferred a spot that was either controlled or city-owned by either city.

The fire station location study did find a suitable location: A joint station along 2nd Avenue between Lightfighter Drive and Imjin Parkway. There’s a problem, however—that site would provide better services to one city (or the other) just by virtue of being slightly further north or south.

McCoun says that after getting the study’s results, the departments went their separate ways and each city is now exploring locations for its own new fire station. For Marina, McCoun says a fire station should be located between California Avenue and Imjin Road. For Seaside, a study recommended a second station at the intersection of Gigling Road and 1st Avenue.

Currently, the city of Marina doesn’t have the funds to build a new fire station and city staff is exploring different possibilities—a bond measure or a user utility tax—for how to raise the $17 million needed. This, plus project approvals and the building, will take time—and meanwhile, the Presidio of Monterey’s lease with the Department of Defense is set to expire.

If that happens as it is anticipated, more residents in Marina will experience longer response times: eight minutes or more. Eight minutes doesn't sound like a long time, but in the case of an emergency, every minute is crucial. Here’s hoping the city of Marina applies this same sense of urgency to creating better access to emergency services.

