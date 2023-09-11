Marina takes the next step in creating a natural resource management plan for former Fort Ord lands.

David Schmalz here. After the federal government shut down Fort Ord in the 1990s, it gave much of the land there to various local jurisdictions: Marina, Seaside, the county, Del Rey Oaks, Monterey, CSUMB and a few public agencies.
But when each of those jurisdictions signed on the dotted line to accept the land, there was fine print in the contracts to ensure that any future development would be offset by environmental mitigations that protected threatened species and habitat—essentially, setting land aside and preserving it in perpetuity.
The now-defunct Fort Ord Reuse Authority was tasked with overseeing the redevelopment of the former Army base, and one of its primary aims was to create a habitat conservation plan that local jurisdictions could use so that they didn’t have to pay a consultant to do the work to ensure those mitigations were met.
After 20-plus years, however, the effort to create a conservation plan failed in FORA’s last gasp in 2020, as the majority of FORA’s board found fault with it for various reasons, liability concerns and a lack of trust chief among them. In some ways, one could argue that failure is a metaphor for FORA itself.
So now, in order for jurisdictions or developers to stay in compliance with the letter of the law, they have to develop a resource management plan on their own dime. The city of Marina—which has seen more redevelopment on its land than any other jurisdiction—is finally bringing its plan to the table.
The plan is still in development, and it encompasses four different habitat management areas that include a spot by the Salinas River, the Marina Airport, the old Fort Ord landfill and a slice of land in the northwest corner of the city.
Tomorrow, Sept. 12, from 5pm-6:30pm, the public will get its first chance to weigh in on what that plan should look like at Marina’s library at 190 Seaside Circle. A lot of treasure has been spent on ensuring Fort Ord’s environment is adequately protected, and this is one more step.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.