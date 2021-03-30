Celia Jiménez here enjoying this bright and sunny afternoon from my home office—also known as the living room—in Marina. Just outside, there’s a lot to be done; it seems that at almost every city council meeting, Marina’s leaders discuss different renovation projects like parks, streets, and more. But isn’t the country facing an economic downturn?
“All the stars aligned,” Mayor Bruce Delgado says. “It is the first time we have anything close to this.” The city currently has more than $30 million available from various sources: $4.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, $5 million from unallocated funds, $5.6 from recreation developer impact fees, and the list goes on.
So what is Marina planning to do with this cash windfall? The city is currently asking anyone, of any age, to share ideas for projects that will benefit Marina residents. "It's within our power, our capability to make [Marina] a really special place,” Delgado says. He says it is time to enhance and revitalize the city: “We can do some real improvements that are noticed and experienced by everybody. We don’t have to stay tired anymore.”
Half of the money has no restrictions, the other half is for specific projects such as blight removal or rehabilitation of Ford Ord buildings, improving Del Monte Road intersections, the beloved Water City Roller Hockey, the equestrian center, others parks, sidewalks and road maintenance.
On March 16, City Council voted 5-0 to install a pump track bike park (estimated cost $300,000) at Glorya Jean Tate Park. In addition to the new bike park, this recreational area will have basketball courts and a new playground; the entire project will cost close to $1 million.
Tonight at 6pm during a special Zoom meeting, the council will discuss whether to spend $300,000 on a 188 acre senior residential project called Cypress Knolls, located in an area that was known as “Lower Patton Park” at former Fort Ord, which has been on the books for decades. The council will also begin discussion on how to invest the city’s surplus.
All together, there is a list of 105 potential projects, including maintaining current recreational facilities or adding new ones, such as a senior or civic center. The 105th project idea comes from a 10-year-old resident named Lexi: She’d like to see a new walking bridge over the lake at Locke-Paddon Park (there was a bridge there previously, but it was removed because it was unsafe to use). Lexi’s bridge might not make the final cut for what gets funded, but it’s on the list of possibilities alongside everything else.
Delgado says residents' proposals are split in two groups: those supporting rehabilitation and maintenance of current spaces, and those in support of new facilities. During the meeting tonight, the council will get feedback, and get residents involved in narrowing the selection before the council holds its budget retreat on April 16 and 17 to make some final decisions. Now is the time to get involved and let your city officials know what you think the budget priorities should be.
As a resident of Marina, I’m really excited to see how the city will evolve over time. In my two years here so far, I’ve seen the city invest in itself in various ways. I can’t wait to see what other changes I will witness in the future.
