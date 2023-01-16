Martin Luther King, Jr. showed that words can lead to action.

Dave Faries here, content with a search that proved futile—at least for the time being.

During his time in public life, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered something like 2,500 speeches, as well as countless talks and sermons. Most of us are familiar with his call to action during the Montgomery Bus Boycott: “We have no alternative but to protest. For many years we have shown an amazing patience…But we come here tonight to be saved from that patience that makes us patient with anything less than freedom and justice.” His hopeful “I Have A Dream” and his haunting final address, “I Have Been to the Mountaintop” have become important American documents, even if they remain unfulfilled.

While in grad school I saw a scratchy black and white film—yes, whirring sprockets and all—clip of a more obscure address that detailed progress made to that point, but through a little rhetorical repetition, each time delivered with greater emphasis. I can’t say I remember it verbatim, but it went something like “I’m just giving a little history here,” a simple line linking past and present, inspiring listeners to continue into the future.

It may have been from a visit to the Twelfth Baptist Church in Boston sometime in the early 1950s, or when he spoke at the Holt Street Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama in December of 1957. Perhaps more likely, the words are from a 1962 speech at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, or one given more than a year later at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.

I could continue to narrow the search, but it has already rewarded me with so many of King’s lessons, warnings, truths and most of all the constant encouragement that we can—and must—keep going. As he told an audience in Selma, Alabama in 1965: “I know you are asking today, ‘How long will it take?’...I come to say to you this afternoon, however difficult the moment, however frustrating the hour, it will not be long.”

King often tempered hope with reality. On that day in Selma he spoke of the continued violence turned upon those seeking positive change. He noted that there would be further attempts to block progress at the ballot box. But that the purpose was nothing less than the American dream—and that dream was inclusive.

“Don’t forget in doing something for others that you have what you have because of others,” he told a gathering at a Chicago church in 1967. “Don’t forget that. We are tied together in life and in the world. And you may think you got all you got by yourself. But you know, before you got out here to church this morning, you were dependent on more than half of the world.” Our acceptance of a racial divide, our acceptance of a certain level of poverty, our acceptance of all manner of inequality, keeps the nation (and the world) from its promise. Workers need a fair income. The poor require a guaranteed income. While economists clung to their traditional bell curves, he recognized that common people drive economic growth.

“We must create full employment or we must create incomes,” he said in Atlanta. “People must be made consumers by one method or the other.” His concern was to wear down the walls opposing equal access.

I began searching for the particular speech because it represented a moment in time. The civil rights movement had overcome so much, and when I saw the clip sometime in the mid-1980s, it seemed as if we had achieved many of King’s goals. The segregated classrooms of his time were a memory. Strom Thurmond still held his seat in the Senate, keeping voices from the oppressive past alive, but the movement to create a national holiday to honor Dr. King had survived opposition. The release of surveillance files in an attempt to crumble the marbled icon proved little more than that King was an imperfect, complex figure—a human. President Ronald Reagan signed the measure in 1983 establishing the third Monday in January as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

But as we’ve unfortunately seen, those who stand in opposition to fundamental civil rights will rise when we become complacent. No wonder King repeatedly implored us, in so many speeches, to see the movement toward justice and equality through. As he warned in Atlanta a year before his assassination:

“I must confess, my friends, the road ahead will not always be smooth. There will still be rocky places of frustration and meandering points of bewilderment. There will be inevitable setbacks here and there. There will be those moments when the buoyancy of hope will be transformed into the fatigue of despair…Difficult and painful as it is, we must walk on in the days ahead with an audacious faith in the future.”

There are a few ways to rededicate ourselves to that cause today, Jan. 16. Salinas will hold a march and celebration, with speakers and entertainment, beginning at 10am outside of Salinas City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave. Seaside hosts a parade and celebration starting at 11am on the corner of Obama Way (Broadway) and Noche Buena and ending at the Oldemeyer Center.

In Marina, there will be a groundbreaking for the reinstallation of a Martin Luther King, Jr. sculpture. It takes place at the Marina library, 190 Seaside Circle, at 2pm.

Also, take a moment to search through Dr. King’s speeches. Words can inspire action. And if you stumble across the lost address that started me on this journey, let me know.