Math can be intimidating. But once you understand it, it can be as sweet as a piece of pie.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about that never-ending mathematical constant that we use in math, physics, astronomy and architecture: π (or 3.14159 etc.).

I remember using π to calculate a circle’s circumference or radius when I was in elementary school. But I don’t associate it with sweet treats or celebrations—unfortunately, we didn’t celebrate Pi Day in Mexico when I was growing up.

Pi is the constant ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Pi has been used for thousands of years and many believe Archimides, an ancient Greek mathematician, was the first person to calculate its value. It’s also a never ending number that is normally abbreviated 3.14, which is the reason we celebrate it on March 14 (today is also International Day of Mathematics and physicist Albert Einstein's birthday, which helps too).

The first official (or at least big) Pi Day celebration happened in the Bay Area in 1988. Physicist Larry Shaw organized it at the San Francisco Exploratorium which is an interactive science museum. The celebration included a circular parade and attendees ate fruit pies. Then, in 2009, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a legislation and March 14 became Pi Day nationwide. The resolution encouraged teachers “to observe the day with appropriate activities that teach students about Pi and engage them about the study of mathematics.” And what better way to engage students with the concept of Pi than by serving pie?

Today, students from all grades in Salinas City Elementary School District celebrated Pi Day with a fun story, a little bit of math and apple pie. Chloe Johnson, program manager for Extended Learning at SCESD, says it’s a great opportunity to talk and introduce math concepts to kids.

It all started with a math adventure story: Sir Cumference and the Dragon of Pi. It’s a story where a knight drinks a potion that turns him into a dragon, and his son Radius searches for Pi to turn him human again.

Armed with rulers and piece of pie, students explored circular objects around them. Johnson says she wants kids to know that learning is everywhere. The goal of this activity—besides enjoying a piece of pie—is to “make students think that math is a wonderful subject and creative,” she says. The youngest ones learned new vocabulary while the older ones use formulas and calculated radius’ and circumferences.

This year, I am joining these kids to celebrate Pi Day. I don’t think I’ll learn any new concepts about the mathematical constant, but I will have an important decision to make: apple or strawberry rhubarb?

