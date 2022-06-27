Measure B’s narrow defeat in Del Rey Oaks shows how much every vote counts.

David Schmalz here, thinking about democracy and how much elections matter—they ultimately shape the society we live in, for better or worse.

And while this is true at every level, it can sometimes be hard to believe one’s vote matters in national or state elections. Locally, however, it’s easy to see the impact.

On June 24, Monterey County Elections certified the results of the June 7 primary election, and a few of the races were decided by remarkably thin margins.

Among them was Measure B in Del Rey Oaks, a city with only 1,216 registered voters. The ballot initiative, which was brought by resident Tom Rivelli last fall, sought to preclude any new trails or paths in the city except on Highway 218, Gen. Jim Moore Blvd. and South Boundary Road.

The measure would have effectively killed the 1.5-mile Del Rey Oaks segment of the proposed 28-mile Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway, as the segment is envisioned to travel through parks and residential streets.

But the measure failed at the ballot box with 387 votes for yes and 399 votes for no—a difference of just 12 votes. (Notably, the turnout for the measure was nearly 66-percent, more than twice the countywide turnout of 31-percent.)

In conversations with Rivelli after he brought the initiative, he emphasized that the main thing he wanted was for Del Rey Oaks’ voters to be able to decide if they want this FORTAG segment, which is the first funded segment of the proposed regional bike and pedestrian trail network. The voters in Del Rey Oaks have now answered that question. So now what? What’s the timeline going forward?

Todd Muck, executive director of the Transportation Agency for Monterey County, which is the lead agency for FORTAG, says work is still being done in the final design phase of the segment, and that TAMC will come before Del Rey Oaks City Council later this summer to give an update on those designs and receive feedback from the council and public on various visual components, and he expects the project to be put out to bid sometime next spring.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

In the meantime, the agency is also working on an agreement for future maintenance and responsibilities with respect to the trail, which will ultimately have to be approved by the City Council.

But with Measure B narrowly defeated, perhaps the biggest hurdle has just been cleared. “We’re excited that the majority of Del Rey Oaks voters support the project,” Muck says. “I think we’ve got a fantastic project, and we’re looking forward to getting it built so the public can enjoy it.”

Councilmember Kim Shirley, who helped spearhead the No on B campaign, and who has recused herself from voting on FORTAG matters because she lives within 500 feet of the proposed segment, is thrilled by the results. But she’s also keenly aware that nearly half the Del Rey Oaks voters are likely disappointed in the outcome. She says she hopes better communication on the city’s part can help its residents rally around it.

Which underscores a fundamental aspect of democracy, and life: You don’t always get what you want.

The outcome also makes it clear that every vote counts. And while voting is a right in America, it’s also a privilege. There is no good reason to not exercise it—voting changes the world.

Read full newsletter here.