Meet Rey Mashayekhi, the Weekly’s newest staff writer.

Rey Mashayekhi here—the Weekly’s newest staff writer, and one of Monterey County’s newer residents.

A little about me: I’m a born-and-bred East Coaster who, like many of us from the Old World, saw the light upon moving to California several years ago and have vowed to never look back. After a couple of years in L.A., my partner and I (as well as our cat and our dog) made the move up here around Christmas. Since then I’ve been soaking in as much of this gorgeous, fascinating, multi-faceted place as possible, from the Peninsula to the Valley and everywhere in between.

I’ll be the first to acknowledge that so far I’ve only absorbed a modicum of all there is to learn about Monterey County and the dynamics that govern it. But that’s part of the fun of being a reporter—it’s a perpetual learning experience.

In that regard, I can’t tell you how much I look forward to hearing from and getting to know you, the residents who define so much of this place’s character. Your thoughts, your concerns, your experiences—they’re tremendously valuable to us as journalists, as they help inform our understanding of the issues that are of importance to your communities. (And as a new Monterey County resident myself, I frankly just look forward to immersing myself in the local lifestyle and culture, and making some new friends along the way.)

And what are those issues that I will be tasked with covering? Well, a good story is a good story in my book—so whatever it is that you have on your mind or think that I should know about, please don’t hesitate to drop me a line at rey@mcweekly.com. That said, our fearless editor Sara Rubin has tasked me with a few specific areas—namely, the Board of Supervisors, crime and the courts and the influential agricultural sector. I’ll also be relying on my past experience as a business, tech and real estate reporter to contribute to our coverage of the local economy, as well as housing and development.

If that sounds like a lot of ground to cover, you’re right—and I wouldn’t have it any other way. From what I’ve gathered, there are no shortage of stories to tell in this particular corner of the Golden State, and it’s a privilege to be able to share them in the pages of the Weekly.