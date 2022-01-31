Money in politics tells part of the story of what candidates stand for and who they stand with.

ara Rubin here, thinking about money and politics—and how much I wish I could stop thinking about money and politics, and instead just think about policies and issues. But money in politics continues to be a source of influence and a tool for candidates to increase their visibility and get their message out to voters, and something we at the Weekly are dedicated to covering, along with the policy issues that differentiate candidates. (Stay tuned for lots more of that in the coming months.)
The money piece is on my mind because today, Jan. 31, is the deadline for candidates to report their 2021 fundraising numbers. That might seem early for the June 7, 2022 primary, but some candidates have been fundraising for many months already. And who is giving, and how much, tells part of the story of what candidates stand for and who they stand with.
There is already big money flowing in the form of mostly small donations to the five-way race for Monterey County supervisor to represent District 2.
Glenn Church, who in his day job operates a Christmas tree farm, leads the pack with $80,600 reported. Donors include several current elected officials, among them County Supervisor Mary Adams, three members of Marina City Council—Lisa Berkley, Kathy Biala and Cristina Medina Dirksen—and George Riley, a board member on the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District. The only donor to give the maximum amount allowed, $4,900, was Margie Kay, a long-time North County resident and activist. Subway stores in Santa Cruz, Seaside and Castroville also contributed.
Regina Gage, an elected board member of the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (and in her day job, executive director of Meals on Wheels of the Salinas Valley), has raised $73,000. Contributors include San Benito County Supervisor Bea Gonzalez-Ramirez and Monterey City Councilmember Alan Haffa, as well as retired county supervisor Jane Parker who gave the max of $4,900. Five PACs representing the building and construction trades gave, including three (such as the Sheet Metal Workers' International Association Local Union 104 PAC) that maxed out at $4,900.
Steve Snodgrass, a board member of the Monterey County Workforce Development Board and the CFO of Graniterock, raised $39,000. As far as elected officials to contribute to his campaign fund, there’s Moss Landing Harbor District Commissioner Vince Ferrante. Snodgrass’ biggest donor is Falcon Trading Company (behind the Sun Ridge Farms snack foods label) based in Royal Oaks, which gave $3,100.
Grant Leonard, who works as a housing analyst for the city of Monterey, has raised $2,000 in small gifts. That includes a donation from his housing counterpart in Pacific Grove, Anastacia Wyatt.
Outgoing District 2 Supervisor John Phillips is retiring, and he endorsed Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig to replace him—along with quite a lineup of heavy hitters to throw their support behind her—but she so far has raised exactly zero dollars. I expect she’ll be a formidable fundraiser come the next batch of campaign finance reports.
Who’s throwing their support behind who of course tells only a piece of the story about different visions for how to govern Monterey County. As our election coverage begins in earnest in the coming weeks and months, please reach out with questions about what you’d like us to cover. We will ask the candidates about issues that are important to you.
Candidates still have until March 11 to file to run in the June primary.
Read full newsletter here.
