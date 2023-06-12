On Sunday at Oakdale Golf & Country Club outside of Toronto, Nick Taylor and Tommy Fleetwood dueled each other over four playoff holes following an epic final round of the Canadian Open, with a lot at stake.
Fleetwood was chasing his first PGA Tour win, a marker that has taunted him for several years. Taylor is Canadian, and 1954 was the last time a Canadian had claimed their home open. After playing even for three playoff holes, Fleetwood looked over a makeable birdie putt. But Taylor sank an improbable 72-footer for an eagle.
Dave Faries here, observing that this is what golf fans love about the game—two professionals playing for more than the money, battling for an achievement that means something personal to them as competitors. The tension and drama spills over to engulf the crowd, as well as those of us watching on television.
On Monday it was back to the reality of late. It was announced that the U.S. Senate would investigate the surprise agreement announced last week between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.
Since the creation of the LIV tour two years ago, the PGA and LIV have been in a brawl on verbal, legal and moral grounds. Through the Saudi Public Investment Fund, LIV had signed several top PGA and DP Tour stars (as well as some from the rest of the pack), lured by guaranteed contracts—some reportedly worth hundreds of millions.
No need to recount Saudi Arabia’s human rights record here. Just know it’s not good. But money mattered more to the likes of Phil Mickelson. In 2019, the veteran golfer with a large following stood on the 18th green at Pebble Beach Golf Links after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am. Almost tearfully, he recounted how his grandfather caddied at the course when it opened a century earlier—a humble profession. Mickelson showed the crowd a silver dollar his grandfather had received as a tip back then.
Mickelson carried that coin during the 2019 event. By 2021, he was accusing the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” for not putting more money in players’ pockets. Note that Tour events operate as nonprofits benefiting local charities, although the organization does have a for-profit arm.
We are still learning about the agreement, which has yet to be finalized (and will likely draw interest from the U.S. Justice Department and the European Union, as well as the Senate). Essentially, however, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will oversee both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League—although a defiant LIV head Greg Norman insists he is planning next year’s schedule. A new for-profit side will be created, with the Saudi Public Investment Fund holding exclusive rights to invest in and grow its interests.
The PIF reportedly sits on more than $600 billion in assets. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who governs the fund and will have a role in what the PGA insists is not a merger, has indicated he will spend whatever is necessary on the game, according to ESPN. The sports broadcasting giant revealed that PGA board member James Dunne III first reached out to Al-Rumayyan about a truce agreement. The company Dunne co-founded was headquartered in the World Trade Center. Almost half of his employees died on 9/11. Fortunately, Dunne himself was on the golf course that morning, according to ESPN.
“At the end of the day, money talks,” PGA Tour golfer and vocal loyalist Rory McIroy told reporters after the announcement. The PGA players, by the way, were none too happy. McIroy has said “I still hate LIV. I hope it goes away.” Others called for Monahan’s resignation. The commissioner himself urged patience, because the deal would be lucrative.
And that—very simply—is the lesson to be learned from all of this. What’s interesting is how those who jumped at Saudi sportswashing money justified their decision. LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau told CNN that Saudi Arabia is “trying to do good for the world and showcase themselves in a light that hasn’t been seen in a while”—15 of the 9/11 hijackers, Osama Bin Laden and the murderers of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi notwithstanding. “Nobody is perfect,” DeChambeau added.
DeChambeau has moved on. “It’s unfortunate what has happened, but that is not something I can speak on because I’m a golfer.” Money really helps toward forgiveness, apparently.
One common thread has been that, through the LIV tour, the Saudis were trying to grow the game. It’s a message echoed by U.S. Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina—who, like Donald Trump, was jubilant. “Optimistic to see how this will help grow the game for years to come,” she tweeted.
The agreement has yet to be finalized. The PGA Tour has yet to release its 2024 schedule—coming soon—so there’s no telling yet how it affects the Pro Am. Will the tour now drop its designated events, which were created largely to combat further defections to LIV now that Saudi money will be flowing in? We don’t know yet how it will all shake out.
Hopefully Monahan bans LIV players from returning to the PGA and DP. Let them wallow in their wealth and let us enjoy the moments that inspire fans, like the finale of last weekend’s Canadian Open.
As for Saudi billions growing the game—it’s already played globally. But a comment that appeared in Sunday’s New York Times suggests the flaw in that logic. Joey Maddon, a Phoenix resident who enjoys golf, said the emphasis should be toward accessibility rather than revenue. “What golf really needs is for greens fees and clubs to be more affordable so that more people are able to get out and play.”
