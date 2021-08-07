Christopher Neely here, thinking about how lucky we are to have such a beautiful coastline here in Monterey County.
Of course, in today’s world (as in, since the industrial age), such natural beauty is not a given, and that’s the crux of society’s storied struggle between the need for resources and the need to sustain Earth’s most remarkable natural features. The designation of the Monterey Bay as a national marine sanctuary in the 1990s was a major victory for one side in that struggle.
And just last month, the Monterey Bay and a stretch of Big Sur’s coastline received yet another shield from potentially destructive human activity: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries included Monterey Bay and the coastline down to Point Sur as a critical habitat for the southern resident killer whale. Previously, the critical habitat designation only included waters off the coast of Washington—now it stretches all the way from the Canada-Washington border down to Point Sur.
The inclusion of Monterey Bay and Point Sur relates to the diets of the killer whales, which were designated as an endangered species in 2005. Chinook salmon makes up most of the animal’s preferred diet; however, overfishing and environmental changes are lowering the abundance of salmon, sending the killer whales to other marine habitats to forage for food. Researchers have found that killer whales, also known as orcas, have expanded their dining preferences to include fish found in our coastal waters.
The designation of the area as a critical habitat for the orcas will not change any existing activities in the area. Instead, it will require that federal agencies (or outside agencies benefitting from federal funding) establish that any future activity within the designated area will not negatively impact the orca population. Activities can range from new fisheries to the construction of offshore wind farms.
The new protection goes into effect on Sept. 1. Add it to the list of what makes this part of the country great for humans and marine life alike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.