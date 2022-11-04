Monterey Bay photographers take center stage at a photo conference.

Agata Popęda here, with something to consider this weekend. We realize at the Weekly that fall 2022 seems busier with events than ever, but a world-class photo conference open for public attendance and free to attend still sounds like an absolute bargain. The two-day B&H OPTIC conference this year traveled from New York to Monterey for the OPTIC West edition. The event starts Sunday and continues through Monday; while it’s free, registration is required.

Highlights include two local presentations: One by Kim and Zach Weston, from one of the most well-recognized families in modern photography, and one from world-celebrated photographer Frans Lanting. The Westons and Lanting will all share how their work has been shaped by the Monterey County area. They might help you (at no cost) with your own efforts to capture the beauty of “one of the world’s premier photo destinations: Monterey, California,” with your smartphone, and teach you about the glorious natural and photographic history of the region.

Zach Weston is a fourth-generation member of the family of artists that includes his great grandfather Edward Weston, his great uncle Brett Weston, his grandfather Cole Weston and his father, Kim Weston. The latter will join him in a presentation titled “Generations of Westons - Beyond Legacy” at 4pm on Sunday, Nov. 6.

“It’s always fun to work with my dad,” Zach Weston says, “no matter if in doing this presentation or in the darkroom. I’m honored to be part of this conference. It’s a big deal and a lot of fun.”

The Westons will share the secrets of the craft documented by four generations of photographers, going over how each of them developed their unique style, and ending up with the mission of the Weston Collective, a family-run nonprofit that fosters photography in the community through workshops, among other things. Kim Weston will also talk about his upcoming book.

OPTIC West is particularly directed to lovers of the wildlife, travel and landscape genres. To that end, the keynote speaker, Frans Lanting—who is a National Geographic photographer, author and speaker—will open the conference at 10am on Sunday, Nov. 6, presenting on his latest book and project: Bay of Life, From Wind to Whales, which he co-created with his wife Chris Eckstrom.

“This project, Bay of Life, is a tribute to all the great people that lived and worked here,” Lanting says. “And we have this unique history in Monterey Bay of artists and activists collaborating for the greater good. Ansel Adams was an activist in his day.”

The book and the project explore the wonders of one of Earth’s natural crown jewels: Monterey Bay, a hotspot for biodiversity in North America. “We are now collaborating with other activists, and scientists, and community organizations, who take the steps in healing the Monterey Bay because there are issues on the horizon,” Lanting says. “There is climate change, there is population growth, there are fires. It’s going to take a concerted effort for all of us to work to safeguard the quality of life here.”

That’s a vision that goes well beyond capturing images in photos. B&H is a photo and video equipment retailer founded in 1973 in New York. B&H OPTIC started in 2015 as a symposium for great photographers, the tools they use and the folks who create those tools. The conference typically includes presentations by guest speakers, portfolio reviews, and attracts equipment producers. OPTIC West will feature two days of presentations, a trade expo, photo critiques and contests, and a whale watching mini photo expedition. (For those who can’t join at the Monterey Conference Center, livestreaming options will be available.)

Nature photography can be action photography or a study in patience. Both skills are needed in dealing with living environments, and switching gears is unavoidable. This conference invites you to learn the techniques that make this shift possible, and all the technical tricks that make local photographers excel in both.

