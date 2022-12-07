Monterey City Council has a vacant seat—here’s how the council plans to go about filling that seat.

David Schmalz here, thinking about process and democracy. I’ve never lived in a country without the latter—though there have been some close calls recently—but it’s only in my capacity as a journalist that I ever started paying close attention to the processes by which democracy plays out.
And this is on my mind because on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the Monterey City Council—in a meeting that saw retiring mayor Clyde Roberson pass the torch to newly elected Mayor Tyller Williamson—deliberated about the process to appoint someone to the council to fill a seat vacated by council member Dan Albert, who ran for mayor against fellow council member Williamson, and lost. (Most local cities allow council members with two years remaining on their term—like Albert—to run for mayor from a “safe” seat. Not so in Monterey—you win, or you’re off the council.)
Adding to the nuance of the appointment is that Monterey, for the first time ever, held a district-based election for open seats in districts 1 and 2. Incumbent council member Ed Smith ran unopposed in District 2, and newcomer Kim Barber ran unopposed in District 1. So that means, come 2024, Monterey voters will decide on candidates to fill the seats for districts 3 and 4.
Incumbent council member Alan Haffa resides in District 3, but he was elected to an at-large seat. Albert, who also lives in District 3, was also elected at-large, meaning that whoever fills his vacated seat on the dais won’t have a chance to keep it unless they live in districts 3 or 4, or if a council member in 1 or 2 decides to run for mayor.
Monterey received 11 applications to fill Albert’s seat that the city deemed complete, and the process for how that candidate would be appointed became clear after last night’s deliberations, so here goes: The City Council will convene a special meeting Monday, Dec. 12, in which each of the applicants will be afforded the opportunity to introduce themselves for three minutes, and then each council member will have a chance to ask each candidate one of about 25 questions the candidates will receive beforehand (presumably, this will show which candidates have done their homework). Answers will be limited to one minute each.
In lieu of asking a canned question, council members will also have the opportunity to instead ask a follow-up question based on the candidate’s introductory statement, or one of their answers to another council member’s question.
How things will play out from there is not clear. There will be public comment after the process, which is hard to project in terms of how much time it takes, so it’s possible the council is unable to reach a consensus next Monday.
In the event they need to sleep on it for a few nights, the council also directed city staff to block out next Thursday evening, Dec. 15, just in case.
Democracy can be messy, complicated and hard to do right. But kudos to the Monterey City Council—and the city’s staff—for giving it their best, and approaching this appointment with the thought and care it deserves.
I would guess many, if not most, of the candidates who’ve applied would serve the city well, so I think the council will have a tough choice to make. But that’s a good problem to have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.