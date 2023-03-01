Monterey County celebrates its women in leadership as Women’s History Month begins.

Happy Women’s History Month, which begins today, March 1. Sara Rubin here, thinking about how history months give us an opportunity for reflection. So often, I find myself looking forward, thinking about the progress we have yet to make—and it is certainly substantial. Still, in any battle for advancement, it’s worthwhile to pause, look back and appreciate how far we’ve come.

Women’s History Month is an invitation to do just that, to look both forward and backward. And when the Monterey County Board of Supervisors convened yesterday, they did that too, with a resolution proclaiming March as Women’s History Month and March 8 as International Women’s Day in Monterey County.

“Despite the advancements of women in Monterey County and that female persons constitute 49 percent of our county residents, much remains to be done to ensure that women realize their full potential as equal members of society,” the board’s resolution reads, focusing on the future-looking part.

The history-facing part looks to the National Women’s History Project, founded in 1980 in Santa Rosa. This group successfully advocated to Congress and the White House to declare a Women’s History Month to celebrate women’s roles in history—roles that are overlooked in too many texts, because while women were of course key players in the arc of history, they were not invited to write it. Underrepresentation in historic records does not mean women weren’t there.

Finding and telling those underrepresented stories is the national group’s theme for this March, and was adopted yesterday by the county as well: “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” Chair Luis Alejo invited a number of women up to the dais to be recognized as top women leaders, and the sheer number told a story.

They are: Sheriff Tina Nieto, District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni, Public Defender Susan Chapman, County Assessor-Recorder Marina Camacho, County Treasurer-Tax Collector Mary Zeeb, County Auditor-Controller Rupah Shah, County Administrative Officer Sonia De La Rosa, Clerk of the Board Valerie Ralph, Elections Registrar of Voters Gina Martinez, Emergency Communications Director Lee Ann Magoski, Health Department Director Elsa Jimenez, HR Director Irma Ramirez-Bough, Monterey County Free Libraries Director Hillary Theyer, Social Services Director Lori Medina and UC Cooperative Extension Director Maria de la Fuente.

They also include two of five county supervisors—Wendy Root Askew and Mary Adams—and all five chiefs of staff to the five-member board: Linda Gonzalez, Marilyn Vierra, Priscilla Barba, Yuri Anderson and Sarah Hardgrave.

Each of the people on this list of top-level leaders has their own story to tell, and each arrives in leadership at a unique moment in time for women in their field. Some are the first-ever woman elected or appointed to their role. (Among them: Nieto was elected as Monterey County’s first-ever woman sheriff—not to mention first LGBTQ+ sheriff, and first person of color to be sheriff—in 2022. Zeeb was the first woman elected as treasurer/tax collector in 2010.)

In a Q&A with the California State Association of Counties, Zeeb describes her proudest accomplishment this way: “I would have to say deciding to run for public office and achieving that goal. I never thought of myself as someone who is very political and the leap to elected office was a big one for me…While I felt I had mastered the technical competencies required for the position, I did have a lot to learn about how to be an elected official and how to best represent all my constituents.”

Current women leaders are the best template for future women leaders. A path like Zeeb’s, with confidence of technical expertise but questions about ability to represent, is a common thread. Here’s hoping the next generation of leaders we need are watching, and gaining confidence from the stories of those who have gone before.