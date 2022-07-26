Monterey County Gives! helps support the nonprofits that make life in Monterey County work.

Keely Richter here, taking a moment to appreciate the nonprofits in Monterey County that make it such a beautiful place to live. Groups all over the county work tirelessly to fill in the gaps where we may otherwise live in a world without adequate healthcare, arts and culture, environmental stewardship, youth support and education or animal welfare. We're so lucky that our reality is a local community abundant with groups working toward missions spanning all of these concerns and so much more.

Monterey County Gives! is an initiative of the Weekly’s—in partnership with the Community Foundation for Monterey County and the Monterey Peninsula Foundation—that allows us to shine a bright spotlight on the nonprofit community and to encourage our readers to directly support them along with massive support from key community partners through a match on donations. That part starts on November 10, but MCGives! has become a year-long cycle as it has grown in size. The first part of the cycle is currently underway—and ends on Thursday.

Now is the time for nonprofits to submit proposals to be a part of 2022 Monterey County Gives! You may have noticed ads in the Weekly for the last month and a half with the Request for Proposals, and you'll notice, again, that this Thursday, July 28 is the last day to apply.

The scope and requirements for application are on the RFP site, but the general gist is this: What’s your big idea? What does your group do that makes a difference in Monterey County? What project do you want to embark on and how much support do you need for it?

I’ve been on three ends of Monterey County Gives!—first as a member of a participating nonprofit (hello to my friends at the Henry Miller Library!), and now in an administrative role on the Weekly’s side, and of course as a donor to groups that are close to my heart. As such I welcome any questions or feedback—I’ve been in your shoes.

MCGives! is a singularly synergistic program connecting the best of the area nonprofits with the largest media audience of our engaged and impassioned community. The project has raised and donated over $45 million dollars since its inception in 2000, including over $9 million last year.

Whether your Big Idea is a new project or an ongoing one, we want to hear from you. Nonprofits: you must get your proposal in by Thursday. For the rest of us, get ready for the Monterey County Gives! launch in November, that time of year when together, we’ll work to raise essential operating money for the nonprofits that make Monterey County a better place to call home.

