Monterey County is entering a new era of homeless services with an increased focus on “housing first.”
Good afternoon.
Pam Marino here, reflecting on the last few years of reporting on homelessness in Monterey County. Through my work, I’ve noticed a significant change in the community’s openness to finding lasting solutions to the crisis.
Maybe it was the rise in homeless encampments we all noticed along the freeways, waterways and on busy streets around the county. It could have been all the dilapidated motorhomes parked wherever their occupants could find respite, until some agency ushered them away.
Or perhaps it was the rapid rise of women in their 60s, 70s and even older living out of their cars, and the humbling work of Gathering for Women that highlighted the increasing need.
Somewhere there was a tipping point when more people in the community said something has to be done—even if it means new shelters or services close to neighborhoods that in years past fought against those services.
Now, thanks to state funding and a lot of hard work among homeless advocates and local jurisdictions, the Peninsula has its first shelter for women and children, Casa de Noche Buena in Seaside, which recently began accepting guests. The Salinas SHARE shelter is due to open as soon as the end of next month.
Monterey County is entering a new era of homeless services with an increased focus on “housing first,” which is a way of transitioning those who are homeless toward permanent housing, explains Roxanne Wilson, executive director of the Coalition of Homeless Service Providers.
It’s not just moving people into houses. It’s a multi-step process that starts with finding ways to accept people into shelters, instead of finding reasons to keep them out. For example, some shelters in the past might have excluded those who come to the door impaired. A housing-first approach accepts them and surrounds them with the services needed to interrupt the cycle of substance abuse and, in turn, homelessness.
One foundation of this new era is the Lead Me Home 10 Year Plan to End Homelessness, which the Lead Me Home Leadership Council of Monterey and San Benito Counties began rewriting in 2020 with the help of a consulting company called Focus Strategies. The Coalition is shepherding the process.
Wilson says Lead Me Home chose Focus Strategies for a couple of reasons. The company was already doing work in Santa Cruz, but more important was its focus on using robust, in-depth local data to guide decisions, and not just the point-in-time homeless census that takes place every other year.
Wilson believes it is that data that will help craft a plan that takes a holistic look at the people that make up the homeless population as well as the services available and the housing market. From there, strategies to get people permanently off the streets will take shape and be put into action.
Part of the process of rewriting the 10-year plan is public input. To that end, the Coalition has been hosting virtual community input sessions once a week since Feb. 19. There are two more chances to participate: 1:30-3pm tomorrow, March 12, on the topic of homelessness prevention; and 1:30-3pm Friday, March 19, on regional governance. Find the links to those Zoom sessions here, as well as links to the previous three sessions.
There’s a lot more going on that Wilson is excited about, including very promising work being done with tackling youth homelessness and talks of creating a LGBTQ+ shelter.
“Our problem is not so bad that we can’t put a dent in homelessness. I think we absolutely can put a dent in it through increased performance, innovation and accountability,” Wilson says. “We have the right people at the table, now we just have to do it.”
-Pam Marino, staff writer, pam@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.