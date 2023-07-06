Celia Jiménez here, thinking about how vital internet access is in our everyday lives, from searching for basic information to getting directions to reading the news to entertainment.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, it also became essential to schooling. Schools moved from classrooms to a virtual environment, and officials in the Monterey County Office of Education quickly realized we didn’t have the bandwidth to connect thousands of students to the internet simultaneously.
There have since been efforts and funding at the state level and the local level to improve and expand broadband infrastructure. State Senate Bill 156 in 2021 led California to invest $6 billion in expanding broadband infrastructure across the state. Locally, the County of Monterey and cities of Greenfield, Soledad, Gonzales and King City created a new entity, the South County Joint Powers Authority, to provide affordable high-speed internet in South County. Last year, SCJPA received a $2.5 million grant from the California Public Utilities Commission.
At a smaller scale, the Monterey County Office of Education—which is the internet provider for 20 out 24 school districts in the county—has been updating its fiber connectivity in rural districts.
Adam Gavalla, chief technology officer at MCOE, says after the pandemic they realized they needed to upgrade their services in rural districts. “We embarked on a project to bring fiber connectivity between them and us,” he says. MCOE has been working on the upgrades for over a year.
MCOE has invested about $5 million in these upgrades; part of the funds come from the E-Rate Program. This federal program provides discounted telecommunication and information services for schools and libraries. “In the old days, they paid for things like phone lines. As the program evolved, it mostly focused on internet connectivity,” Gavalla says.
MCEO is working to get high-speed fiber—meaning at least 1 gigabit of service—to multiple school districts. That speed, Gaballa adds, “is usually sufficient for the small districts to get all their kids online.”
By August, Gavalla expects the following rural school districts in Monterey County to be upgraded: Lagunita Elementary, Mission Union Elementary, Bradley Union Elementary and San Lucas Union Elementary. San Antonio Union Elementary is slated for upgrades next year; Big Sur Unified is a tougher challenge and remains on hold. “Big Sur is going to be the most challenging because that requires significant construction,” Gavalla points out.
The previous system was over a decade old, and needed upgrades to support the volume of students getting online at once. “With that old system, they couldn't even update all their computers at the same time,” Gavalla highlights.
The peak of the pandemic was an isolating and daunting period for many of us. It also brought light to disparities and lack of equity among people from different races and places. Maybe it’s a lasting silver lining—going forward, more Monterey County students will have internet access at school. It can make the difference when it comes to turning in homework on time, or being connected to the broader world.
