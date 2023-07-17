Kyarra Harris here, still new to Monterey County and enjoying learning about this area’s history. A significant interest for me has been the county's demographics—and how it has changed over the last 50 years. Many residents here proudly boast about Monterey County’s cultural diversity, so I was excited to attend a Race Relations Summit, hosted by the Black Leaders and Allies Collaborative (BLAAC), on Friday, July 14.
The goal was to bring politicians, city leaders, community leaders, and department heads together to talk about race and the importance of promoting diversity in our workspaces and neighborhoods. “We want to back away from statistics and sit in front of each other,” Dirrick Williams, founder of BLAAC, told those assembled. “Let’s convey human emotions and empathize with one another.”
Dozens of mayors, law enforcement officers, and activists filled the conference room at the Embassy Suites in Seaside. Sheriff Tina Nieto was in attendance, as was Sand City Mayor Mary Ann Carbone. The keynote address was delivered by historian Carol McKibben, who has written several books about how human factors, including race, class and gender, have shaped various Monterey County cities. She spoke on how things have changed over time.
“Incidents of racial bias were common in Monterey County and in California,” McKibben said. “Together, we have created a multi-racial and multi-ethnic community.”
The Weekly has written about BLAAC and its goal of opening more public conversations about race in Monterey County. The summit was a good opportunity to listen to other people’s experiences and their personal journey into learning more about race relations in general.
Wiliams made sure the summit was more than just listening to speakers. One of the group exercises required guests to partner up with someone from a different race and background, share three identities about yourself, and list three strengths for one of those identities.
I partnered with Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges. Obviously, I could go on about how the two of us have different backgrounds. What was interesting, however, was what we had in common. We both shared pride in our heritage and the strengths we’ve gained from our home communities—me speaking on Black American perspective, Borges on his family origins in Portugal. We are also both young for the positions we hold.
Personally, I am very frank about race and have little trouble talking about it. But being able to do so in a public space with 200 others was definitely an eye-opening experience. It showed the commitment the county is making toward being inclusive and open-minded.
