Monterey County’s juvenile hall study is just the tip of the iceberg on justice.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about second chances. That’s because today, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors spent close to an hour talking about where children go when they are accused or convicted of crimes, and whether to make changes.

It feels like big stuff to think about—how and where juvenile justice is administered—but really the matter before the board was a technical one. They ultimately voted 5-0 to approve spending $70,000 (to be paid for using cannabis tax revenue) to hire a consultant to do a study on whether it is feasible to consolidate two juvenile justice facilities—the Youth Center and Juvenile Hall. It might sound like a simple thing, but the idea of combining two facilities into one has been a years-long conversation.

It began with a request from Supervisor Luis Alejo in 2017, and only now, four-and-a-half years later, is it getting some serious analysis. (That’s the speed at which bureaucracy moves—think of how many kids have completed their entire sentences and moved on with their lives since then.)

The county’s Juvenile Hall houses an average of 29 young people, who are either awaiting trial or who are post-sentencing, with an average stay of 26 days, according to a report from the Probation Department, which oversees juvenile justice. The Youth Center, meanwhile, houses an average of 24 boys, mostly convicted of felonies, for about eight months.

These numbers are far below capacity: The Juvenile Hall can house up to 80, and the Youth Center up to 60.

There are a bunch of technical challenges posed by the potential for combining these two facilities into one, including the fact that security requirements vary wildly and the Probation Department offers various programming throughout the day to kids. (The estimated cost of the colocation, if ultimately approved by the Board, is $700,000.)

But I’m thinking about second chances less because of these technicalities and more because any opportunity to revisit the juvenile justice system is an opportunity to rethink how we mete out justice, and what the system can—and should—look like. Alejo joined Salinas City Councilmember Orlando Osornio last week on a tour of the properties in question.

Osornio, who lives in the neighborhood, spoke to the board today about the opportunity to rethink these properties in the context not just of justice, but of the look and feel of the neighborhood. He first got to know about the Youth Center when he and his family were shopping for a house roughly six years ago.

“When we were shopping around to be able to own our first home, this was identified as a pretty good place to start a family, with that question always in the back of our minds that we live up the street from a youth center—that was a topic in our household,” he said.

Now, the city is advancing its Alisal Vibrancy Plan, and the chance to do something—anything, really—with a property that currently incarcerates youth starts to look like a better deal. It’s certainly more vibrant. That’s what Roasura Mendoza of the MILPA Collective said today, speaking about what most of us think of when we think “youth center”—not as a euphemism for a jail-like setting, but as a place where kids learn, play, study, perform, gather.

“More than anything we’re wanting to end mass incarceration,” Mendoza said. “Locking children in cages is really damning for us, for our children, for families…[we should be] able to challenge ourselves to think about how we do things when it comes to incarcerating children. We need to move forward in such a way that we are thinking about kids, and investing in them.”

There are supposed to be second chances for young people who commit crimes. There can also be second chances for the institutions that address how to treat them.

