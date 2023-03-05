Monterey County’s trivia nights blend intellectual stimulation, competition and community for a good night out.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, my brain temporarily filled with the answers to a wide range of trivia questions. I say temporarily because there’s no way I’ll remember these things. I don’t have the type of brain that latches on to and files information away in categories, lists and superlatives—all useful traits, I learned while reporting this week’s cover story, for a trivia aficionado. (My brain is less like a filing cabinet and more like a tote bag full of random items—there’s almost certainly something useful like chapstick or your car keys in there, but when you reach in, you never know what you’re going to pull out first.)

Part of my interest in writing a story about trivia nights was the opportunity to learn about trivia people. There are, by my count, at least 10 regular bar trivia nights in Monterey County, from Fernwood in Big Sur to Sovino’s in Monterey to XL Public House in Salinas. That’s a solid number for a county with a population under 500,000. If you wanted, you could play trivia each night Monday through Thursday. So who and what keeps these trivia nights going?

To answer this I played some trivia and talked with a lot of trivia night attendees. Each person’s interest comes from a slightly different place, but overall what keeps people coming back seems to be trivia’s blend of intellectual stimulation, competition (even those who are “not trivia people” can’t help but get into it) and community. Barbara and Steve Williams have been playing pretty regularly at Hacienda’s Thursday night trivia night in Carmel Valley, and they’ve made a whole new friend group through it—they even organized a holiday party with the rest of their teammates on team “Vacant Lot.” “It’s nice to get out of the house, it’s nice to talk to other people,” Steve told me. “It’s a good combination of intellectual and fun.”

But the people I found myself most drawn to, and thus the people who became the focus of the story, are the trivia night hosts. Not every trivia night has one in the same sense, but there are people among us who spend hours each week coming up with and crafting the perfect questions for a fun round of trivia. Who are these people? How did they get into it? Where do trivia questions come from? What separates a good question from a bad one?

The answers to these questions, and more, make up this week’s cover story. And if that’s not enough to convince you to pick up a copy—there’s a game of trivia at the end, too.