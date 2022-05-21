Monterey County students get a visit from a Grammy Award-winning DJ, songwriter and producer.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the importance of learning new concepts and skills. This week IZ Avila, a well-known DJ, songwriter and producer, visited students at Marina Vista and Martin Luther King Jr. elementary schools. Avila taught students how to use a music deck, moving sliders and jog wheels. Students also learned about tempo and how to mix songs and incorporate sounds.

“Music is life for me,” Avila says. “I couldn’t imagine my life without it.” Music, he says, has helped him connect with strangers, taken him around the world and allowed him to have a career and provide for his family. “It makes not only for an incredible journey, but an incredible story that I now get to share back with the kids.”

Avila remembers “being a kid who just had an imagination, who had dreams, who had aspirations,” and the opportunities he got along the way. This motivated him to sign up with Turnaround Arts.

Turnaround Arts is a school-art partnership program that brings artists from different mediums—like music, painting and photography—to interact with students and school staff. The focus is on using art as a language to not only express themselves creatively, but also as a channel to learn other subjects including history and science.

One example of this, says Ava Sadripour, executive director of Turnaround California, is when kids from Santa Ana created mini Constitution books using mixed media—collage and drawings—and each presented a part of the Constitution to their peers. Sadripour says it makes the learning process more meaningful and engaging. It also breaks language barriers when students in the classroom are English learners. “I was an English learner myself,” she says, “It gives you a way to connect to the lesson, to show and demonstrate that you’ve learned the lesson in a way that’s not just of the language.” Sadripour says schools enrolled in the program show test score improvements and more classroom engagement—from both teachers and students—and a reduction in absenteeism.

Alexander Montes, a 10-year-old fifth grader at MLK, says he likes interacting with different artists. “I can learn new experiences,” Montes says. He adds that he liked DJ IZ’s demo and he is considering becoming a DJ himself.

Avila says that, during the pandemic, he missed being around students and providing them inspiration and opportunities. “I just love being able to be in a space with them again,” he says. He’s also noticed students are more appreciative than ever before. “They wanted to talk, they wanted to share their ideas.”

Avila explains that he is honest with the kids and doesn’t sugarcoat life—“to be good at or great at anything requires a lot of hard work.” He asked students what they wanted to be when they grew up. Some came forward right away saying they want to be a DJ or an artist. Others said they want to be a soccer player or a veterinarian. “I’m very much interested in who they are, what they love, and what motivates them,” Avila says.

My own experience in school was that every time we incorporated a type of art (even a simple sketch of an animal or other image), it was always easier for me to internalize and remember the information. Are there things that you were able to learn better by incorporating art?

