Monterey County takes up the issue of a short-term rental ordinance in unincorporated areas, again.

Pam Marino here, scratching my head over how long it’s taken Monterey County to come up with a short-term rental ordinance for the unincorporated areas, now known as a vacation rental ordinance. It’s been nearly 10 years with approximately five versions of draft ordinances.

In 2020 the Monterey County Board of Supervisors probably thought they were getting close to approving something, until the Planning Commission declined to decide what to recommend and instead wrote an eight-page letter outlining numerous unanswered questions.

One of the main questions was what impact vacation rentals would have on neighborhoods. They called the draft ordinances “speculative” and suggested a detailed analysis was needed. They also said there was no clear enforcement plan.

The board took up the issue again on Dec. 8, 2021, this time approving a pilot enforcement program in hopes of gathering data. It put vacation rental owners without permits on notice that they either had to shut down or go through a lengthy permitting process that can cost over $8,000, with no guarantee they’ll be granted a permit.

The Monterey County Department of Housing and Community Development is seeking to answer many of the questions that left the Planning Commission wondering. The department created draft ordinances and is proposing an environmental impact review.

So far, neither those for or against are happy with the ordinances. The Carmel Valley Association, a powerful residents’ group located where many of the county’s vacation rentals are located—most of them not permitted—believes the ordinances will fail to protect neighborhoods. The Monterey County Vacation Rental Alliance says the ordinances are problematic and conducting a lengthy and expensive EIR process will waste time and money.

There will be many steps along the way for the public to learn about the ordinances and offer input. One of the first steps is tonight, a “public consultation session” scheduled for 5pm. It’s being held both in person inside the Monterey Room on the second floor of the Monterey County Government Center Administration Building, 168 West Alisal St., Salinas, and on Zoom. (Air conditioning issues inside the building, announced just this afternoon, may make Zoom a more appealing option. For instructions to join the meeting virtually, go to the meeting notice page here.)

Just in the nick of time, HCD officials at around 3pm today posted a revised notice of preparation for an EIR with specific details of what they plan on covering in the EIR. (That notice is located here.) The public may submit written comments on it through Oct. 6.

