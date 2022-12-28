Monterey County wants to know how fast your internet is. Here’s why you should tell them.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, battling an ironically finicky internet connection to bring you this newsletter. That’s the thing about internet access—the availability of a network (I’m at the Weekly offices in Seaside, where there are a number of networks I can connect to) doesn’t necessarily tell you anything about the true accessibility of the internet (the network I’m connected to keeps cutting out on me).

As I wrote in a cover story in August, there’s a lot of interest in bridging what’s been termed the “digital divide”—the distinction between digital haves and have-nots that, in today’s modern world, correlates to the ability to complete homework, apply for jobs, access healthcare and more. This is accompanied by funding, at the federal and state levels, to bring high-speed internet access to where it hasn’t been before. But in order to make wise investments, political leaders need to know where access exists, where it doesn’t, where it is too slow and where it is too expensive. These are different, but overlapping, questions.

Figuring out who has internet and who doesn’t turns out to be a tricky proposition. The primary source is the Federal Communications Commission, which publishes a national map showing where services are available and at what speed. It’s an impressive resource, but it has some notable limitations. The data for this map is supplied by internet service providers themselves, which is a little like your dentist asking whether you’ve been flossing—there’s a correct answer and everyone knows it.

Which is where a new county campaign comes in. Through the County of Monterey Broadband Speed Campaign, officials are encouraging residents to self-report their internet speeds. The collected information will then be shared with the FCC to help improve the aforementioned map. It will also be used to help direct funding toward areas and projects that need it the most.

Everyone in Monterey County is invited, and encouraged, to participate in the campaign. But note that if you do not have internet access, or you’re dissatisfied with your internet connection for any reason, this will be especially valuable for you.

To report your internet access status and speed, click here. You’ll be asked for your name and contact information as well as your address (there is an option to provide a partial address, just a street name, for example, if you aren’t comfortable providing your full address). Then, the page redirects to a quick internet speed test and you’re done. (Residents without any internet access can call (831) 647-7777 to make their report.)

“Improving the accuracy of the broadband map cannot be achieved without the input of our community members—that is essential,” Monterey County Information Technology Manager Sarah House said during a Dec. 20 briefing.

The county is looking to gather as many responses as possible by Jan. 13, 2023 in order to submit a bulk challenge (basically: a way of saying the existing map isn’t correct) to the FCC. But the campaign will continue after that too—conditions change and the map should reflect that. “This map is a living data portal, not static,” House said.

With literal billions of dollars available to be spent improving internet infrastructure and access, this on-the-ground-reality information really matters. Here’s an opportunity to help shape the future of digital equity—I hope you’ll join me in taking it. And if you have any questions I can answer (or, more likely, track down the right person to answer) about this effort or others, please don’t hesitate to ask.