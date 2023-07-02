Have you ever walked into a historic place and felt somehow connected to the people and events of years or centuries gone by? Pam Marino here, remembering the first time I walked into Colton Hall. I felt a sense of awe knowing that well over a century before, in 1849, 48 men had gathered in that upper room to debate and eventually sign California’s first constitution.

It’s a very special place and we’re fortunate to have it here in Monterey County. Many years ago Monterey’s leaders knew it was special and wrote into the city’s code that Colton Hall must be open every day of the year for free except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Unfortunately, modern expenses have forced leaders in recent years to renege on that promise to the community. Colton Hall Museum is mostly open on weekends—Thursdays through Sundays, May through August.

Colton Hall is only one of the City of Monterey’s treasures—others include Ed Ricketts’ lab, the Pacific Biological Laboratories on Cannery Row, and the Presidio of Monterey Museum in Lower Presidio Park. In addition, the city has an amazing collection of artifacts out of public view inside an old bank vault on Alvarado Street.

In this week’s cover story, “Historic Treasure,” I write in detail about the city’s special role as a caretaker of Monterey’s and California’s history, and ask the question: How can the city make its treasures more accessible to the public?

It takes money, and at the moment putting more money into museums would mean making cuts somewhere else. It would probably take a public-private partnership to hire more staff and open up the doors to Colton Hall more days of the year.

I hope you’ll read my story and, if so compelled, send me your thoughts. Or better yet, contact the city at suggest@monterey.org and let them know how you feel about public access to the city’s historical treasures.