I have sat through thousands of hours of public meetings by now. It’s part of my job as a reporter and something I do so all of you don’t necessarily have to do it, although I wish more people would.
Pam Marino here, thinking that part of the challenge of public meetings—especially when it comes to a controversial issue like housing—is that the same 10 or so people who don’t want change tend to speak up and block meaningful initiatives and building developments that could move us out of the current housing crisis.
So it’s refreshing to see the City of Monterey take a different tack by using an open house tonight to educate people about upcoming changes to the city’s housing plan, called a housing element, and receive public comments. (Like all cities and counties in California, Monterey is required to add units into its housing element between now and 2031. The city’s target is 3,654 new units.)
Instead of a long meeting, people can mingle through stations, ask questions and leave written comments. Anyone is welcome to attend, not just residents—maybe you work in Monterey and would like to find an affordable place to live so you don’t have to commute. It’s from 6-8:30pm tonight, Aug. 7, at the Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza; drop in anytime.
The open house also serves as what’s known as an environmental impact report scoping meeting, ahead of the city preparing an EIR report for its Monterey 2031 General Plan Update. In addition to the housing element the city is updating other elements of the general plan, including the land use and safety elements.
Officials want to hear from people about what they think are the significant environmental issues and what some “reasonable” alternatives might be to any changes to the general plan, as well as ideas for mitigating impacts of those changes. If you can’t make the open house, the city is taking comments on the upcoming EIR in writing through Sept. 4. (You can send email comments to Associate Planner Christy Sabado at sabdo@monterey.org.)
More information about the housing element and the general plan are available at Have Your Say Monterey, the city’s website for learning more about current hot topics.
I hope a more diverse group of folks, like renters and workers who struggle to keep up with the cost of housing, will take advantage of this more accessible open house. It’s an opportunity to have their voices be on an equal footing with those who block real change.
