Sara Rubin here, tapping my toes in anticipation of the Monterey Jazz Festival, which is back this weekend after a one-year hiatus. Well, not quite a hiatus—last year the festival adapted to the times, going with a virtual model that was more successful than any live music fan might’ve anticipated.
This year’s 64th MJF is back in-person, but it’s an adaptation too. It won’t look like the Before Times, exactly, as ticket sales were capped at 50 percent of capacity and there are only two outdoor stages. There’s been some last-minute changes to the lineup as well, due to Covid-19. The band Las Cafeteras had to pull out (they have been replaced by The Gerald Clayton Experience). The good news, as Las Cafeteras said in a statement: “We are relieved the vaccine prevented serious illness, and the band has mild symptoms. But for the safety of all, we decided to respect quarantine protocols because we don't want to spread the virus.”
Changes like these aren’t easy. But in some ways the shifting landscape is giving the Monterey Jazz Festival a perfect invitation to fulfill a broader dream. This year is the first After Hours series promoted by MJF, with a list of jazz shows at various around town, including local and visiting artists, throughout the weekend. Two shows—a benefit at Esteban that supports the nonprofit MJF, and a free show at CSUMB that focuses on MJF’s educational mission, featuring student musicians—are hosted by the Jazz Festival. The rest are shows that are hosted by the various venues, and MJF is using its prominence to shine a light on the lively jazz scene already happening in our community.
When I interviewed MJF Executive Director Colleen Bailey about this new format, she described the After Hours series as a chance for the Jazz Festival to have its Car Week moment.
“We have been thinking for a long time that the vision for MJF is a takeover of Monterey County,” she told me. “You see Car Week—it’s gone from being one event, Concours, to every city has its own take. Some is elite, some is the opposite. It’s just a lot of fun things and there is a place for everybody in it. This is an opportunity to kind of test that, and say: What would that look like for the MJF?”
For a musical genre that’s all about improvising, it’s only fitting that the nonprofit itself would also improvise. The jazz fest itself is sold out, but there are tickets left for many of these other events; some are free, some are not, but they are all helping bring jazz to stages outside of the main event.
Whether you’re one of the lucky people who secured a ticket to MJF before they sold out, or you’re planning to try and snag a seat at the bar for one of the free After Hours shows, enjoy. Live music is back, in an improvised format.
