Monterey Jazz Festival’s Summer Jazz Camp is back.

Agata Popęda here with a reminder that it’s not too late to register for Monterey Jazz Festival’s Summer Jazz Camp for middle school and high school students.

Monterey Jazz Festival is restarting the camp’s in-person experience after two years of virtual experiments. Act quickly though; registration closes Monday, June 20. This week-long musical adventure will begin on Monday, July 11 and Claire Kim-Shin, the brand new education specialist who just joined the team, says the camp can accommodate even youngsters with zero previous music experience.

That being said, “many of our students are very serious about studying jazz,” Kim-Shin explains. “We have instructors for many instruments and we work to accommodate students.” Every morning the group of campers—75 is their “maximum occupancy” and they still have spots left—will be welcomed by a faculty concert; the cohort will learn about things like the life (and struggles) of a professional musician, as well as the history of women in jazz. “I can see that the kids are very excited,” Kim-Shin says about the applicants.

Jazz Camp was founded in 1986 and was held at Monterey Peninsula College every year until 2016, when it moved to Stevenson School in Pebble Beach. “I guess MPC was under construction for a bit,” wrote Tim Orr, Monterey Jazz Festival Marketing Associate, when asked about the history of the camp. “We had our first overnight option in 2016 as well. I believe that 2022 will be Christian’s first physical visit to camp because of the pandemic getting in the way for the last several years.”

By “Christian” Orr means Christian Sands, the American jazz pianist and composer. Sand’s third album Be Water (2020) received a Grammy Award nomination in the Best Instrumental Composition category. Sands will be involved in this year, as well as other musician-educators: MJF’s Next Generation Jazz Orchestra Director Gerald Clayton and Next Generation Women in Jazz Director Katie Thiroux, among the group. Artists-in-residence like these have been coming to camp since 2004; the first was violinist Regina Carter.

The main idea is to expose children to real jazz and real musicians who can answer questions and guide the students through their discovery of the music. Monterey Jazz Festival uses its network to connect mentors and future young talents in order to enrich both sides, and foster the love of jazz.

It’s a virtuous cycle, and one that helps make the Jazz Festival a vibrant component of the local music scene.

