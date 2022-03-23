Monterey Jazz Festival turns attention to diversity and inclusion, particularly in audiences.

Agata Popęda here with commitments and promises of equality in the music world. The Monterey Jazz Festival officially pledged its commitment to confront bias and honor the Black roots of jazz music with its first equity statement.

“[Jazz] has been created by, perpetuated by, and anchored in Black voices and culture,” reads its first Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Statement, a product of 18 months of work within the organization, with the input from The Justice Collective, an Oakland based social impact consulting firm. “Jazz has historically shuttered participation by women. Monterey Jazz Festival audiences have largely consisted of white males, due to geography and the fact that Black and female audiences have not been cultivated and maintained.”

Jazz is a distinctive American art form. "No America, no jazz,” said American jazz drummer Art Blakey, who often played at the festival in the `70s. “I’ve seen people try to connect it to other countries, for instance to Africa, but it doesn’t have a damn thing to do with Africa."

Founded in 1958, the Monterey Jazz Festival is the world’s longest continuously running jazz festival. Racial and gender equity has been included in the organization's strategic plans since 2018, shaping the future direction of the festival. “I am proud of the intentional and thoughtful work that the entire organization has engaged in throughout this past year,” said Letty Ledbetter, Chairperson of Monterey Jazz Festival’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. “The final statement articulates Monterey Jazz Festival's commitment to prioritizing DEI principals moving forward.”

The festival has been ignoring female and Black audiences, the statement recognizes. But to remain relevant, these realities must be addressed in the policies and practices of the organization. “As leaders in the field, to make change, we will look to these truths,” the statement said. “We affirm our commitment to continuing to question our role within this important community of artists, to create innovative and accessible education and music programs that expand who experiences, performs, and receives this beautiful music.”

The whole ethos of jazz is eclecticism, democracy and diversity, and the Monterey Jazz Festival’s organizers believe the event and the genre both derive their strength from diversity and inclusion. The hope is that the progressve ideals will soon be visible in every aspect of the organization—its governing board and employees, volunteers, vendors, artists, students, donors and, most importantly, attendees.

