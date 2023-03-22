Monterey Peninsula Water Management District moves forward with an attempted public buyout of private water utility Cal Am.

David Schmalz here, watching the last grains of sand draining through the hourglass before the heat gets turned up in a long-anticipated drama, as a March 21 statement from the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District throws down the gauntlet.

The district announced it has finalized its appraisal of Cal Am, the private utility water provider for the Monterey Peninsula, to buy it out in what could be a friendly—but likely hostile—attempted takeover. It will most certainly end up in court—Cal Am has repeatedly said it’s not for sale—but this is nonetheless a long-awaited moment.

On Monday April 3, at 5:30pm in the Monterey City Hall council chambers, the district will host a public presentation outlining the methodology its consultants used in the appraisal, followed by a Q&A. But regardless, the die will have already been cast: the district’s statement notes that while the presentation is occurring, “it is expected that an offer to purchase the system will be made to Cal Am on or about the same time.”

The whole process started with the passage of Measure J in November 2018, which passed with 56 percent of the vote, for the district to pursue a buyout of Cal Am if feasible. In 2019 the feasibility study was carried out and completed—it was deemed feasible by the district’s consultants—and in 2020 work started in full to pursue a buyout. Since then there have been a few hiccups, mainly with the Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County.

The LAFCO board only agreed to grant MPWMD two of the three things it was asking for (the thing it didn’t grant was the activation of the district’s “latent powers”) though the district maintains, and always has, that it can move forward regardless of the latter (though it did sue LAFCO over the decision, and it’s still being litigated).

So here we are, and no one is more appreciative of the moment than MPWMD board member George Riley, a co-founder of Public Water Now and leading voice in the yearslong effort to buy out Cal Am.

“This is a very momentous event, this is the biggest event since when the district was created in 1978,” he says, adding that through every step of the process, Cal Am has done everything in its power to make the buyout as expensive as possible. “Cal Am is not a friend of the ratepayer and not a friend of the water needs in the community.”

MPWMD General Manager Dave Stoldt says a public water district doesn’t have those perverse incentives—broadly speaking, Cal Am is guaranteed a 10-percent return on money it spends on projects. “We’re not trying to earn a rate of return,” he says of MPWMD.

The district’s appraised value for Cal Am won’t be revealed publicly until April 3, but Stoldt says, “We’re going to be very far apart most likely in terms of what they will claim they’re worth versus what our team says they are worth.” Cal Am, it should be noted, is technically not for sale, so any buyout would have to proceed through the eminent domain process.

In response, Cal Am spokesperson Josh Stratton writes in an email: “California American Water has made it clear that the Monterey system is not for sale and the attempted use of eminent domain to condemn the water utility will fail. Yet MPWMD continues to throw money it doesn’t have down the drain—over $2.5 million and counting on this effort. MPWMD does not have the technical, managerial or financial ability to operate California American Water’s system—nor do they have the legal authority from Monterey County LAFCO.”

April 3 at Monterey City Hall should be public theater in rare form, a culmination of years of work by scores of activists, and a shot across the bow to those in the community who have opposed the buyout. Unfortunately, popcorn is not allowed in the council chambers.