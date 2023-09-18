Monterey’s City Council to hold talks that may be critical to the future of area housing.

Tomorrow night, all eyes will be on Monterey Mayor Tyller Williamson and the rest of the Monterey City Council for what could prove to be a pivotal point for the future of housing on the Monterey Peninsula. Pam Marino here to share some of what I think will be a few of the more talked-about issues during that meeting, taking place at 7pm in Monterey City Hall and online.

The council will be considering amendments to the city’s housing element—a blueprint for how and where housing units are to be built—that may mean significant changes to the landscape and that will hopefully bring more affordable housing in the future. The amendments are required by the state to encourage the building of more housing units—in Monterey’s case, it needs to plan for at least 3,654 units through 2031.

Possibly the most controversial portion of the discussions will concern a proposal to add 2,100 units near Ryan Ranch on former Fort Ord land. The group LandWatch has taken a firm stance against any development on the parcel, calling it “sprawl” and a “step backward” when it comes to climate change and environmental issues.

But not everyone agrees. The board of the Monterey Bay chapter of the American Institute of Architects wrote on Sept. 14 that it supports development on Fort Ord, as long as City officials study the environmental issues and work with the Transportation Agency of Monterey County and Monterey-Salinas Transit on how to get people to and from the location.

The AIA Monterey Bay board also supports the idea of adding units on 50 acres owned by Monterey Peninsula School District, east of Tarpey Flats and South of Highway 68 and Monterey Regional Airport. An interesting idea, but one that might elicit concerns among some about potentially increased traffic on the highway.

I’m also expecting the idea of relaxing parking standards to be a sticking point for those who insist on maintaining high parking standards. The more parking you require for a development the fewer units developers can include, making it harder for affordable projects to pencil out. (Pushing for more parking has at times been a tactic of those against developments to decrease units or stymie projects altogether.)

I did find signs of hope for the future of housing in the staff report—like the news that some owners who didn’t see their properties listed on the site inventory contacted the city and asked to be added.

The properties could result in some infill housing, including one at 1045 Cass St. that planners added as a pipeline project since the developer will soon be submitting plans for 12 units, including one moderate-income and one low-income unit. Two opportunity sites were also added, one at 465 Tyler St. for nine units, and another at the site of In-Shape Fitness on North Fremont Street, on the underutilized portion of the lot, for possibly 45 units.

The report also outlined the willingness of employers to build housing for workers, as well as strong community support for the addition of more accessory dwelling units and junior accessory dwelling units.

You can see the full report attached to the agenda, found here. The draft housing element is here. To participate in the meeting you can attend in person in the Council Chamber at 580 Pacific St., or online (instructions are on the agenda). You can also watch the meeting on the city’s YouTube channel.