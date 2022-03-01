Monterey’s economy is booming. Now the question for the city is: what to do with a windfall of several million dollars?

David Schmalz here, thinking about the state of things. That’s in part because today at 6pm, President Joe Biden will deliver his annual address about the State of the Union (spoiler alert: it’s not great!).

But it’s more because of Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar’s “state of the city” address, which he gave over Zoom Feb. 25 in an online event hosted by the Monterey Commercial Property Owners Association, and which was filled with one zinger after another.

Uslar started off addressing some of the current challenges: “Inflation is at a 40-year high. Rents are through the roof,” he said, adding that utility rates are also rising across the board.

“Most economists are convinced that inflation will come back down,” Uslar continued. “That doesn’t mean things feel normal or good. War has returned to Europe. Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine will result in additional cost of living increases here and around the world.”

But then Uslar pivoted to a more positive note, and one that might surprise some given Monterey laid off more than 70 employees in 2020 due to the pandemic: the city’s economy has been booming.

Uslar started rattling off the evidence: One (unnamed) downtown restaurant had the best year ever in 2021. Fifteen out of 29 businesses on the Wharf exceeded their 2019 gross sales. In January, the city’s annual hotel tax revenue already reached 90 percent of what was projected for the fiscal year that ends in June. And sales tax? “It came roaring back,” Uslar said. “We have seen a dramatic recovery.”

Then Uslar dove into what the city staff will be recommending to City Council—they meet this evening starting at 7pm—about how to spend some of the approximately $10 million of unexpected revenue. Recommendations include: adding $2.5 million dollars back to the city’s fund for economic uncertainty (bringing it to 18 percent of the general fund, above the required 16.6 percent); $1 million into a pension reserve fund; $750,000 into a reserve fund to maintain the Conference Center; another $750,000 into a reserve fund to upgrade and maintain the Sports Center; $1.5 million into a technology infrastructure fund; and using $500,000 to create a new Sea Level Rise Resiliency Reserve with tideland funds revenue.

In addition to that, City Council will be asked to add two sports coordinator positions to the Parks and Recreation department.

Uslar credited the City Council for raising hotel and sales taxes in 2020, and said that as a result, the city’s revenue is flowing strong—Uslar said this fiscal year’s hotel tax revenues might set a record. But he also counseled caution: “The virus is still in charge of how many people will be filling up our hospitals and what measures will be taken,” he said.

Uslar then went on to speak about some other weighty topics—the upcoming district-based City Council elections, the city’s fight with state agencies about whether it has the water to build more affordable housing—but he concluded on a decidedly positive note.

“The state of the city is good. The city is returning back to normal,” Uslar said. “Let me revise that: Today I heard something from Rob O’Keefe, [president and CEO of Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau]: ‘We are not returning back to normal. We are returning back to a better normal.’”

I don’t know if that’s true. The windfall will do little to help the two-thirds of the city’s residents that are renters and have been hammered by skyrocketing rents. But as my mom has told me my entire life, quoting from her favorite children’s book to read to me before I could I read myself: It could be worse.

Read full newsletter here.