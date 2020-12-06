We are a nation of immigrants, and the more we embrace that the better off we’ll be.
Good morning.
Sara Rubin here, grateful today like I am almost every day for the freedoms and privileges and responsibilities I have simply because I was born in the United States of America. While I grew up reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, it was not until a few years ago, the first time I attended a swearing-in ceremony for new American citizens, that hearing the pledge recited moved me to tears.
Unlike me (the great-granddaughter of immigrants), new citizens must choose their Americanness. Before reciting the pledge, they first say the Oath of Allegiance: “I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign state. I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by law.”
It’s powerful stuff. And it is the subject of this week’s powerful cover story by staff writer Marielle Argueza (also an immigrant). So much national discourse and debate focuses on illegal immigration and enforcement politices, but she set out to look at a far more common (an estimated 77 percent of immigrants are in this country legally) immigrant story: Those who immigrated legally. In this case, they are the stories of three American citizens, and one in the making.
With all the focus on illegal immigration, it can be easy to forget that roughly 1 million legal immigrants come to the United States each year, a number that’s been relatively steady for 20 years, according to Department of Homeland Security records. And that number, in the eyes of economist Jonathan Lipow, is way too low.
Lipow teaches at the Defense Resources Management Institute at the Naval Postgraduate School, where his focus is national security. How did he end up weighing in on immigration? In his mind, it’s an economics issue and a national security issue, and he’s been on a years-long campaign to change the debate from a moral one to a data-driven one.
“Immigration is really a good thing for the country,” Lipow says. “We are a larger, more powerful country with more influence in the world as a result.”
He estimates the right number of legal immigrants to the U.S. per year is more like 3 million—triple the number who currently come here. His pitch is roughly this: Increase the number of legal immigrants, and charge a price, maybe $50,000 for entry into the United States that can be paid back over years (as earnings allow) that goes back into the local community where that immigrant lives. (Lipow is careful to note he’s not talking about citizenship and the oath of allegiance, but the economics of access to work in the U.S. at all.)
“There is something attractive we own that these people would like to buy—let’s sell it to them,” he says. “I don’t believe citizenship should be sold; if you take an oath of willingness to fight for our country, that’s not an economic transaction.”
But it is the economics that interest Lipow, and the economics of immigration are the subject of one chapter in his 2016 book, Survival: The Economic Foundations of American National Security.
Economics lack that deeply moving material about identity and Americanness—they distill the facts of taxes and income and productivity. And Lipow’s take is that if we look to the data, we’d end up with a more humane result, too: “Humanity can be more prosperous as a result of moving people to places where they’re more productive.”
Lipow’s take is that people will come to the U.S. as long as it’s economically viable to do so, and as long as it’s economically viable to do so, that’s a good thing for the U.S.—and for the new immigrants who come here. The more the merrier, the more the richer. It’s nice when the moral argument aligns with the data-driven one.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.