More participation, and a little bit of healthy competition, are good for local government.

Sara Rubin here, just out of an all-staff Zoom meeting with my Weekly colleagues and thinking about our shared passion for local news. In turbulent times like these—with potentially impending war in Ukraine, an ongoing pandemic, an ever-worsening climate crisis, political drama everywhere you look, the list goes on—it feels dispiriting at best, even hopeless, to think about the news at the global scale. But then I think of what’s happening locally, and I see ways in which regular people can get involved and actually make a difference. It’s the opposite of despair.

You can see that in inspiring places, like a quartet of artists working as a collective called Critical Ground, whose new exhibit made about and with homeless women is the subject of last week’s cover story by Aga Popęda. You can see it in the growing chorus of people calling for an end to Pacific Grove’s racist Feast of Lanterns event, asking instead to replace it with something that is based not on the marginalization of a group of people, as reported by Pam Marino.

You can also see it in more bureaucratic places, like the workings of local government. Whether or not you live within Cal Am’s service area, you may have watched as a 2018 public buyout initiative has inched forward in a lengthy process. Measure J was just one step in a complex potential buyout process, and that process hit a snag when it arrived at the board of the Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County, or LAFCO.

LAFCO’s range of responsibilities might feel esoteric, but the commission has a lot of influence in how our region grows and changes. It is responsible for decisions on spheres of influence and annexations and determining whether districts have appropriate boundaries—things like whether a city can expand its borders, or whether a fire district’s perimeter should change.

In the case of Measure J, LAFCO commissioners denied a request to activate latent powers for the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District—the kind of bureaucratese that can turn people off from local government, even when it’s got a lot of influence in our daily lives.

LAFCO’s 5-2 denial of the water district’s request instantly became a political sensation, spurring a group of Monterey and Pacific Grove residents to push for a recall of Commissioner Mary Ann Leffel, who represents special districts on LAFCO. She is elected to the Monterey Regional Airport District, and then elected by representatives of Monterey County’s 43 special districts to serve on LAFCO.

But here’s the real silver lining: Public water is a high-profile local issue, and it’s gotten a lot more people paying attention to LAFCO. It just so happens that four seats are up for new four-year terms. Those are Leffel’s special district seat (and a special district alternate, the seat currently filled by Graig Stephens of the Soledad Community Health Care District), plus a public member seat and public member alternative—public member as in, maybe you.

The only qualifications for the public member are that you must live in Monterey County and “have an interest in the operation and organization of local governments.”

In 2018, the last time these seats were open, only four people applied from 43 special districts, and only five for the public member seat. The current public member, Matt Gourley, who has been on LAFCO for 20 years, and alternate public member Steve Snodgrass has served for 10 years.

“We’re getting a lot more interest than we normally do from special districts and from the public on how this process works and how they can apply,” LAFCO Senior Analyst Jonathan Brinkmann tells me of this year’s nomination process.

I think more participation and a little bit of healthy competition are good for local government. And while a lot of things in the world feel like they are continuing to spiral out of control, it’s a reminder that we can participate in what matters to us on a hyper-local level.

The deadline to apply for the public member seat is Feb. 24; for special district representatives, it’s Feb. 28. Anyone elected to a water district, cemetery district, healthcare district or the like is eligible to apply for those positions; LAFCO staff prefers (but does not require) that you not serve on a fire district, because the other midterm public member seat is currently occupied by a fire district board member, and they are seeking diversity. Special district members will be voted on by representatives of other special districts. Public members will be selected by current members of the Commission.

Good luck. Whether or not you apply, and whether or not you are selected, more participation is a win for all of us.

