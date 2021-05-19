Sara Rubin here, trying to make sense of one of the more anti-climactic court trials in, oh, probably ever. This morning I went to Monterey County Superior Court for day two of the trial in MPUSD Taxpayers for Accountability vs. Monterey Peninsula Unified School District, a battle about disclosure of public records. By the time the parties showed up in court this morning, MPUSD had turned over tens of thousands of pages, and the parties agreed that what the district continues to withhold is allowed under the California Public Records Act; they’re documents that are subject to attorney-client privilege, viewed as a relatively sacrosanct exemption.
It’s a pretty normal outcome for a request under the Public Records Act—a member of the public asks a government agency to produce public records, that agency shares relevant documents, and produces a description of documents that are being withheld. (Attorney-client privileged documents are exempt from the Public Records Act, as are several other documents, such as those related to personnel matters.)
The part that isn’t normal is that it took a group of neighbors seven months of litigation to get to this outcome. There’s no ruling in the case, no official “winner” or “loser.” If there is an unofficial loser, it’s the public. On the one hand, the public had to fight tooth and nail to get these records, and on the other hand, MPUSD’s attorneys at the firm Lozano Smith are prolonging a battle in court (which costs the school district money) instead of just complying to start with.
I haven’t read nearly all of the documents handed over to MPUSD Taxpayers for Accountability, but what I have read is a big snoozefest. There’s no smoking gun, just a bunch of government emails exchanged. (The context for these records is that they relate to a proposed project to build a new athletic field and install new visitor bleachers and lights for night games at the Monterey High School football field.)
Even the attorneys and the judge haven’t read all the documents, and about a third of today’s hearing was devoted to discussion about how nobody had time to read it all.
“I’ve been reading this since I got here shortly after 7 o’clock this morning,” Judge Thomas Wills said. “I’ve only gotten through the first 44 pages of the declaration, but I think there’s pretty good substantiation for the invocation of [attorney-client] privilege.” After a 30-minute break, Wills had made it to page 77.
Does any of this stuff—the 23,000 or so pages turned over earlier, or the 2,221 pages turned over Friday night, in anticipation of today’s court hearing—make a difference in the ultimate decision the MPUSD board of trustees will make on the proposed athletic field? My guess is probably not, unless the neighbors group sues MPUSD over the project itself, and they may well cite some of these documents in that potential next lawsuit.
The parties will be back in court on June 2 for a final compliance hearing just to ensure all disclosable records have indeed been disclosed. More time on the clock for the lawyers, when no one else wins.
