MST’s proposed new network of bus routes leaves some areas out, but focuses on who needs the bus most.

A holistic approach is how Monterey-Salinas Transit—aka MST—has taken in the year-long process of reimagining and reconfiguring its network of bus routes in the county. Residents in some places might not be happy about the results: MST service to Big Sur, for example, would be eliminated in the proposed new network, which the MST board will consider approving at a meeting on Monday, Feb. 14 meeting, starting at 10am.

That redesign came after MST staff was directed to prioritize ridership over coverage in the new network. According to MST’s report on the matter, the existing network puts 60 percent priority on coverage, and 40 percent on ridership. In the proposed network before the board on Monday, that is flipped: 60 percent of the priority on ridership, and 40 percent on coverage.

That essentially means more frequent service on routes between Seaside and Cannery Row, and within Salinas—i.e., taking workers to and from their jobs. Under the proposed network, some of the routes would run every 15 minutes, and at transit hubs in Salinas and Monterey, riders needing to transfer could then board another bus that would depart within five minutes.

MST General Manager Carl Sedoryk says another key aspect is that the irregular “on-call” routes that currently exist in South County cities would become fixed routes that circulate throughout the day, connecting to a route that runs north-south through the Salinas Valley.

Michelle Overmeyer, MST’s director of planning and innovation, tells me another aspect of the proposed network is that transfers would also be free—right now, riders need to pay for a new fare.

She also says it’s unclear at this point when the new network—if approved by the MST board Feb. 14—would be implemented: there are some locations where a new bus stop will need to be built, and like many employers in these upside-down times, MST is struggling to staff enough bus drivers to implement the network as envisioned (if you’re interested in becoming a bus driver, a job description and link to apply can be found here). Sedoryk considers that the main impediment to implementing the new plan, and hopes those looking for work will take notice: “These aren’t Amazon jobs. These are good-paying, good-benefit jobs that people can build a family with,” Sedoryk says.

Another thing to consider: The proposed network has different levels of service dependent on how much ridership there is, i.e., if there’s low ridership, service could be cut back, and if ridership is high, it could be expanded.

As we enter year three of this exhausting pandemic, it’s hard to project how it will continue to impact ridership. So far, for obvious reasons, ridership has been down—but Sedoryk says it’s now reached about 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

But that’s also why, he says, they’ve redesigned the routes in this way: In the height of the pandemic, he says, the vast majority of people riding the bus were those that needed it to go to work, and the MST board and staff took that as a call to action: “We realized we need to focus on these people and do better for them. That became the impetus behind this.”

