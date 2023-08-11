Dave Faries here, looking forward to 10 days of chrome, steel and sculpted carbon fiber.
Like many, I grew up with a collection of Matchbox and Hot Wheels cars, along with piles of automobile ads cut—or more often torn, I’m not that patient—from magazines. And I love the events of Car Week.
Of course, there’s getting to the office, going to the grocery store and the other chores that take us here and there. We’re accustomed to traffic in Monterey County, what with weekday backups along Highway 101, Highway 1, Highway 68, the downtown Monterey tunnel and other routes throughout the year. Actually, the tunnel can be pretty bad any weekend as visitors leave the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
During Car Week, however, an additional 85,000 people pour into the area and onto the roads. And that figure is probably low, since the study it’s based on was conducted in 2014. But it’s the number dangled by the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau, so let’s go with it.
Traffic will ramp up dramatically over the next 10 days, but it comes in waves. During Car Week I can go through the tunnel at my usual pace one day and get caught in a parade on another. It’s frustrating for many who are used to the regular rhythm of traffic backups and now find their route crawling at an unexpected time of day—the world’s most expensive traffic jams.
Fortunately there’s help. MCCVB posts an interactive Car Week map showing times and routes at seemonterey.com. It’s useful to know where and when events are taking place and adjust accordingly. Monterey County provides updated traffic and road conditions on a map specific to the week, located at montereyco.maps.arcgis.com. Those wanting information in the palm of their hand can also text “carweek” to 888777.
Local police agencies are also advising that they will be enforcing all the usual laws on the books—even if you’ve got a fast car, speed limits still apply. (For more on that, read staff writer Kyarra Harris’ story here.)
As always, drive safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.