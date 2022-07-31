News avoidance is on the rise. Could a solutions journalism approach to stories help?

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about my relationship to the news. There was a time when I was insatiable, consuming as much news as I could get my hands on. When the iPhone introduced us to mobile apps I quickly downloaded one that fed me headlines from a broad range of news organizations, all grouped around a topic area. I loved that app—it felt important and interesting to peek inside how different journalists cover the same world.

More recently, though, I’ve found myself shying away from the news (beyond, obviously, what is required in the service of my job). I feel overloaded by information, and tired of trying to keep up with it. This isn’t something that I’m proud of. In fact, it feels like a sort of failure—of curiosity and interest and even empathy.

Then, a few weeks ago, I read an opinion column by journalist Amanda Ripley in which she makes essentially the same admission. She also reports that she (and I) are not alone—according to research by the Reuters Institute, about four in 10 Americans sometimes or often avoid the news. Among the top reasons that people avoid the news? It has a negative effect on their mood, and they feel worn out by the volume.

Ripley’s hypothesis is that this trend of news avoidance isn’t a personal failing, but a design flaw in the way news is written and delivered. She has spent time researching better options and has come up with three concepts she says journalists and news organizations should pay more attention to: hope, agency and dignity. Her point is not that we journalists should stop covering negative news (negative things really do happen in the world!), but that we should strive to do so in a way that allows readers to feel a sense of hope (that negative thing has the potential to change) and/or agency (I have the ability to help change that negative thing) and that treats readers and story subjects with dignity.

I share all this because I think the cover stories in this week’s print edition of the Weekly are an excellent example of journalism that prioritizes hope, agency and dignity. The topic is a very serious one: The housing crisis. But rather than dwelling only on the challenges, we took a solutions journalism approach to the topic. Solutions journalism is a methodology that goes beyond identifying a social problem to explore potential solutions to that problem and investigate how and where these solutions have worked in the past and why they might work again now. It’s kind of like giving constructive criticism, backed up by evidence.

(The Weekly staff was introduced to solutions journalism by Editor Sara Rubin and staff writer Pam Marino. Marino was the recipient of a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network. That opportunity helped support her reporting on Project Homekey and farmworker housing initiatives in the Salinas Valley.)

In this week’s paper the approach yielded a story by Christopher Neely about rent stabilization; and a story by Celia Jiménez about the appeal, and challenges, of a rental database. Pam Marino looked at whether a vacancy tax could help level the playing field on the Monterey Peninsula; and David Schmalz asked if federal subsidies for military service members are sending local rents higher.

There are also news stories about how organizations are working to convince landlords to accept tenants they would have denied before (like those with federal housing vouchers or low credit scores); efforts to build affordable housing on church properties; and a look at whether the predicted post-pandemic-protections eviction cliff has really come to be.

It’s a paper filled with deeply reported stories that I hope you’ll take the time to read and ponder. And however you are impacted by the housing crisis, my wish is that there’s something in there that gives you a sense of hope, agency and dignity.

