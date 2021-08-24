Sara Rubin here, in a state of deja vu. Just a week ago at this time, we were talking in the newsroom about Pacific Grove High School, where screenshots of a student’s racist social media posts circulated, prompting a petition. This week at Salinas High School, screenshots of a racist social media account that’s since been disabled are circulating widely, prompting a petition.
As staff writer Celia Jiménez reported, it began with an Instagram account made on behalf of a baby Black doll, which had a caricatured face drawn on it. Photos show white and Latino kids posing with the doll, which they named Shaniqua, and some include comments using the N-word; video clips show kids posing with the doll, as well as stomping feet on the doll. They named the Instagram account @shaniqua.shs (for Salinas High School).
Officials at Salinas High and at Salinas Union High School District have basically taken a vow of not speaking to the media, but to their credit, have at least issued some powerful statements disavowing racism, which is more than can be said about the circumstances at PGHS.
SUHSD Superintendent Dan Burns wrote in a statement: “It goes without saying, the images and videos taken by several students at Salinas High School, as well as many others from our District high schools, are not only appalling, but they are simply unacceptable.
“Although the students involved have stated that anti-Black racism was not their intent, the impact of their actions has further highlighted the need for District resources to be aligned to provide more learning opportunities to ensure that all students feel that school is a safe and inclusive place for their learning. At the same time, it is a reminder that the work started over a year ago to emphasize the need to lift up our black students, teachers and parents has only just begun.”
But as I hear from students and parents and other community members, it’s clear that many members of the Salinas High School community are feeling far from uplifted. Kathleen Smith writes: “This is not a new issue, and the children in these posts have clearly learned this from parents, extended family, or friends within our community.” James Ryan writes: “It starts with the kids using the N-word as slang way too often. I’ve seen this over the years skating at skateparks… And it will happen again if parents don’t stand up for equality. It all starts at home.”
I also heard from Isaiah Corpus, a 2020 graduate of nearby Palma High School, who wrote to say that he finds the racist conduct not surprising—he remembers hearing homophobic slurs from SHS kids during football games (“P-A-L-M-A, all the Palma kids are gay”) and says he has heard students say the N-word.
That it’s not shocking to a recent graduate is perhaps the most unsettling thing out of all of this—have young people come to expect this from their peers?
No matter what kind of disciplinary action administrators take, change happens around the dinner table, in private conversations with parents, siblings, peers. That’s where young people (and people of all ages, for that matter) are learning what to make of this, how to archive this in their mind—hopefully as something we learn from and do not repeat, rather than when a joke (not a funny one, if it was a joke) was silenced. We all have a responsibility to help each other frame this, teach each other and ourselves to be better than this.
That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t also speak out publicly, and people are doing that too. As of Monday night, Burns had already heard from almost 1,000 students. He’s likely to hear from many more tonight, when I expect an emotionally charged SUHSD board meeting right on the heels of these images coming to light, during what should’ve been a festive, feel-good football jamboree last Friday night.
The board meets at 6:30pm in the SUHSD administrative office (at 431 Alisal St., Salinas). Jiménez will be there to report on what happens next.
