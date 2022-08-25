Nick Borges—who has been Seaside’s acting police chief for about a year—is now officially the chief.

David Schmalz here, thinking about police and how, in recent years, every conversation I’ve had with certain family members about policing has culminated with them arguing the case that everyone who signs up to become a cop is inherently evil, no exceptions.

I vehemently disagree with this viewpoint, though I can’t say I’ve broken through—we can only agree to disagree.

It’s on my mind right now because, of all the cops I’ve ever known, my favorite by far is Nick Borges, who served as acting chief of the Seaside Police Department this past year after the departure of former chief Abdul Pridgen last August. As of this morning, he no longer needs to act: It’s official, Borges is the police chief.

In my opinion the hire was a no-brainer, but I’ve covered Seaside long enough to know to keep on my toes. That the City Council, and newly-hired City Manager Jaime Fontes, came to this decision is, in my opinion, a cause for celebration: Nick Borges is good people.

I first met him back in 2018, when I was reporting on the efforts to revitalize the playground at Del Monte Manor, the largest affordable housing complex in the Monterey Peninsula. From the outset, I admired the way Borges made his connections within the community: It was grassroots—he was doing the work, and forming the relationships. That’s how a police department can make positive change.

So I was thrilled to learn this morning he will officially be Seaside’s new police chief. “Basically, the way I am is, what you see is what you get,” he says. The certainty of having the chief position, he adds, will allow him to plan for traffic enforcement strategies, complex investigations and expanded programs for youth and the community to help get them more engaged.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

“All these things are things that can’t happen overnight,” he says. “This gives me the opportunity to do all these things.”

Borges, who grew up in Monterey and has worked for Seaside PD his entire career, is both invested in the community, and grateful for it. When he swore his oath of office two decades ago, he says, he never imagined that someday he might become chief. But he’s happy that it’s come to pass.

“It's really a testament to hard work,” Borges says. “Having a good heart will get you places.” Hear, hear.

Read full newsletter here.