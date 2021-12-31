Dave Faries here, looking forward to pouring myself a glass of sparkling wine to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
A lot of people will join me in the act. One figure that has been tossed around for what seems like a decade calculates that more than 360 million glasses of bubbly will go down at midnight—or within a few hours of midnight, there’s probably some wiggle room in the data.
In 2019, a Statista survey found that 29 percent of Americans celebrate the holiday with sparkling wine, by far the most popular drink. Beer, which one could argue also sparkles, was next in line at 21 percent. When results for all forms of alcohol consumed on New Year’s was added up, the survey figures totaled 121 percent (which probably accounts for the 4 percent who responded with a “don’t know.”)
Sparkling wine, particularly those from the Champagne region in France, gained a celebratory aura when French royalty took to the drink in the 1700s. It is said that the Benedictine monk Dom Pérignon—one of the pioneers in turning what had been considered a ghastly mistake into a sensation—poured champagne into a narrow glass vessel known as a flute because it enhanced the visual appeal of the bubbles.
For decades enthusiasts debated the matter of proper sparkling wine stemware, with the flute on one side and the coupe (modeled on Marie Antoinette’s breast, if certain rumors are to be believed) favored by others. The broad, shallow bowl of the coupe was believed to deliver more intense aromas and better capture the subtle flavors of a sparkler. On the other hand, the flute kept the warmth of one’s hand further from the wine. Something like that, anyway.
The CEO and president of Krug, one of the top champagne houses, upset this comfortable stemware duopoly in 2017. Speaking in Hong Kong to celebrate the release of Krug 2004, Maggie Henriquez told a stunned crowd “flutes are for bad champagne, sorbet or gazpacho, but not to drink champagne,” comparing using a flute to attending a concert with ear plugs.
A quiet revolution in stemware had been going on since the early 1970s, led by Georg Riedel of the eponymous Austrian glass maker. Riedel discovered that the shape of a vessel had a profound effect on one’s perception of its aroma and flavor. He put teams together, tasting around the world. He consulted with winemakers, sommeliers and scientists, eventually realizing that a grape’s DNA and physics equal flavor.
At a Dallas glass tasting for Riedel’s line of spirits-specific stemware years back, Georg Riedel told me that “the difference between the scent of a rose petal and chicken shit is the molecule.” (Somehow I had forgotten that quote—which would seem rather memorable—but found it in my Dallas Observer article on the affair.) A study by a team of Japanese scientists in 2015 using a high-tech imaging system they referred to as a “Sniffer-camera” appeared to confirm Riedel’s conclusion.
The brief of a follow-up study by another group of researchers specific to sparkling wine noted, “The taste results from the complex interplay between the level of CO2 and the agents responsible for the aroma—known as volatile organic compounds—dispersed in champagne bubbles, as well as temperature, glass shape and bubbling rate.”
Fun, right?
Simply put, Riedel learned that a glass of the wrong shape for whatever you’re drinking can “distort the aroma profile.” And the nose informs 70 percent of the impression of taste. By 1986 Riedel had launched a series of varietal-specific wine glasses. The company then began traveling the world, hosting Sensory Tasting sessions to allow people to experience the difference.
I’ve taken part in two of these tastings, including one for wine glasses. The difference between sips of the same wine from vessels of different shapes is astonishing. Wine poured from one bottle can be smooth and nuanced or face-scrunchingly painful.
As it turns out, neither the flute or coupe do sparkling wine any justice. Instead, the bowl should widen out in the middle and narrow toward the rim. Riedel makes one, of course. But it’s probably too late in the game to change up the stemware. So according to the experts, if you’re trying to figure out what to drink sparkling wine out of tonight, that regular old white wine glass is a better option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.