Did you get a good night’s sleep last night? Pam Marino here to report that some of the people I interviewed for the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly might not have. They are the residents of North County who say loud parties on weekends are making their lives miserable. The parties may take place anytime between Friday night and Sunday afternoon but are especially troublesome on Saturday nights.
The noisy parties have been a problem for several years. The sound of booming bass beats from live bands and other amplified music travels far along the canyons of Prunedale, Aromas, Las Lomas, Royal Oaks and the surrounding region. The noise keeps neighbors from being able to enjoy their backyards and decks during the day and often keeps them awake at night.
As one resident told me, “The noise is so loud I have to actually go stay in a motel. I spent New Year’s Eve in a motel. I spent my birthday in a motel,” she said. She’s not the only resident who said they sometimes leave the area for the night.
Some of the parties are large gatherings of families and friends celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, quinceañeras and other milestone events. Others are huge ticketed events, where promoters pay property owners sometimes more than $2,500 in cash to use their land for the parties. The promoters bring in live bands and sell alcohol and food, attracting 200-300 people.
The residents have been asking Monterey County officials for relief since about 2018. They were hopeful that help was on the way, in the form of updates to the noise ordinance made by the Board of Supervisors in July 2019.
Then nothing happened. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office chose to educate offenders rather than cite them. In fact, no one was cited under the ordinance after it passed, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed. (Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, when parties slowed down but did not stop, there was no effort to stop what could have been super spreader-type events.)
Why hasn’t the ordinance been enforced? Does the problem lie with the ordinance? “It’s a complicated question,” Chief Deputy John Thornburg said. Noise calls fall lower in priority compared to calls involving violence. Then there are issues like sometimes not being able to pin down an exact address among the many hills and canyons, or not having enough deputies to safely shut down a party involving hundreds of inebriated party goers.
Is there a solution? The residents are tired and not just because of lack of sleep. They’re tired of pleading with the county to fix the problem. A lawsuit is in the works to compel the county to enforce its own ordinance.
If the county hoped residents would accept their explanations and be quiet, things are about to get very loud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.