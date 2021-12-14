Agata Popęda here asking: Who is Queen Anne? Bear with me.
The Naval Postgraduate School’s own Sam Buttrey just reached the finals of the 2021 Jeopardy! Professors Tournament, where he has been competing against 14 other professors from various American colleges and universities. He was victorious in the semifinals on Monday, Dec. 13 and seems unstoppable.
The Monterey professor will now compete in the two-night final round starting Thursday, Dec. 16. The final show—where a champion academic will be crowned—will be broadcast this Friday, Dec. 17. Check your local listing for channels and start time.
We wrote about Buttrey, associate professor of operations research at NPS, in the Nov. 26 print edition of the Weekly. This special series of Jeopardy! began Monday, Dec. 6 and has been running in a similar format to the other specials, during a two-week window. Right now, Buttrey has $25,000 in awards guaranteed, but could end up getting $50,000 or $100,000. Buttrey and his wife, Elinda Hardy, have been fans of the classic TV game show for years and even tried out several times before he finally got in.
When discussing the games afterwards, Buttrey cannot stop marveling about the role of luck in the game, and how people panic and make impulsive decisions. “When it’s happening, you are really immersed in it,” he says. “It’s intense to even rewatch it. I couldn’t believe how quickly those 61 questions passed.” (There are typically 61 questions per game.)
The buzzer training proved to his advantage, Buttrey says. He expressed his concern with it before—the fact that you have to be quick and nimble on top of being mentally quick and generally smart—but seemed to master his reflexes.
Do emotions intensify closer to the finals? “The pressure is building,” Buttrey says. “Especially when you see the scores of the other guys and you know you have to win.”
In terms of the questions he proudly answered, he remembers the last one, naturally. In the Monday semifinals, the final question was in the category “Kings and Queens.” The clue given: “Due to legislative action of 1707, she was officially the last monarch of independent Scotland.”
The question is tricky because things got pretty complicated between Scotland and England during that time. And while Mary Queen of Scots wasn’t the right answer, Buttrey admits it was a decent guess on behalf of his contender.
“It was Queen Anne,” Buttrey says. “I think it helps that I went to school in England and studied English monarchs.” He defeated J.P. Allen, a professor of business and innovation at the University of San Francisco, and Katie Reed, an associate professor of musicology at Cal State Fullerton.
Thursday and Friday's finals will bring even more excitement—and reveal an ultimate winner.
-Agata Popęda, staff writer, aga@mcweekly.com
