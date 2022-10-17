October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month; Local agencies and government bodies are doing their part.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about how our idea of “violence” only reflects reality some of the time. It does not always involve weapons, or strangers in the dark. Much of the time, it happens between intimate partners, in their own home. It can be emotional or physical or sexual and in domestic violence cases, often invisible to people close to victims. Sometimes, it is invisible even to the victims themselves.

It’s for this reason that advocates for ending the cycle of domestic violence have long worked to bring more visibility to this type of violence, and they do so especially during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. When the Monterey County Board of Supervisors meets tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 18), they’re scheduled to consider a proclamation in recognition of the month.

While it’s ceremonial only, it calls on us to use our power of imagination in a way I find compelling: to “imagine one month, 30 whole days, free of violence…imagine a place where our loved ones, friends, neighbors and co-workers are free to live their lives without fear of violence, differences being resolved through dialogue, negotiations and consensus…families would not face violence in their homes and children would not fear in their homes, schools and neighborhoods.”

It’s good to imagine that dream, because reality is very far from it. Consider domestic violence cases filed, which represent only those that are reported to law enforcement and prosecuted by the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office—these numbers in no way represent all domestic violence incidents in the county. In 2020, prosecutors filed 608 domestic violence cases and in 2021, they filed 685 such cases. (Domestic violence represents about 6 percent of total filings by the DA’s Office.)

Besides the obvious harms to the people immediately involved in domestic violence, it can also be a grim predictor of other types of violence. “The highest-risk victims in America have been strangled,” said Casey Gwinn, president of the nonprofit Alliance for Hope International, speaking in Salinas last month. “A majority of police officers are killed by men who strangled a woman before. Most women who are murdered in [domestic violence cases] are shot, but they were strangled before. Stalkers and stranglers are two highest markers for homicide in domestic violence.”

During Domestic Violence Awareness month a few years ago, staff writer Pam Marino wrote a cover story for the Weekly about strangulation. I encourage you to read it; it’s not easy to read about, but important. It’s a behavior that is not always deadly, but as noted above, can be an indicator that things will take a deadly turn. And ultimately, it’s about power.

The good news is that there is serious work afoot to disrupt the cycle of violence and to support victims beyond the courtroom—to get not just a conviction, but to give victims everything they need to start life fresh and violence-free. (Look for a story about the Monterey County District Attorney’s efforts to create a Family Justice Center in Thursday’s edition of the Weekly.)

More immediately, this Friday, Oct. 21, the Monterey County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council hosts a conference called “Surviving to Thriving” led by Liz Perez-Cordero, a clinical psychologist and life coach. It happens from 8am-3:30pm at Oldemeyer Center in Seaside (and costs $25 to attend). In addition, YWCA Monterey County is also observing the month with a range of events, including virtual events.

Whether you are learning and doing professional training, or just joining in the supervisors’ proclamation and imagining a community free of violence, this month provides an invitation to think about the often-invisible dangers people face in their own homes.

