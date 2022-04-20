On 4-20, Pacific Grove considers ending its prohibition on commercial cannabis.

Pam Marino here. Today is 4-20, the unofficial holiday celebrating cannabis, and while I personally prefer the aroma and flavor of a good cabernet, I understand the deep and broad impact that cannabis has on our culture and economy, especially since becoming legalized in California.

I’ve been covering cannabis issues off and on since 2017, the gap year between when voters approved Proposition 64 in November 2016, and Jan. 1, 2018, the date it went into effect. I watched that year as Monterey County's government and some cities embraced the new reality and the potential tax revenues, while others raced to put ordinances in place prohibiting retail sales, deliveries, cultivation and production.

Pacific Grove is one city that rejected cannabis outright in 2017, with a City Council vote of 7-0, but political winds have shifted. Currently there’s an effort to bring commercial cannabis to town, the same town that was over 35 years late to ending prohibition. (Voters repealed a ban in November 1968; the ban was lifted on Independence Day, 1969.)

The town almost made it to approval of one cannabis dispensary in 2020, after a 4-3 Council vote, thanks to a new council majority open to bringing in cannabis revenue. The approval was met with strong opposition from a group of residents who mounted a referendum to have it overturned. It failed, but by then the Council decided it was just too divisive an issue to move forward. Last year cannabis was raised again, and council members agreed it should go straight to voters.

Tonight Councilmember Chaps Poduri is scheduled to present to Council a report that recommends city staff prepare two measures for this year’s November election: An advisory vote to assess whether there’s support for no more than two retail cannabis stores; and a measure asking for the imposition of a general tax on sales or deliveries, not to exceed six percent of gross sales.

Poduri states in the agenda report that his research shows that the Peninsula’s sales are primarily driven by tourists. He’s suggesting allowing one store near the border with Monterey—which would mean the Central Avenue Business District—and one near Pebble Beach—likely the Sunset Business District near Asilomar and the 17 Mile Drive Gate.

After the one-store idea went down in flames, it’ll be fascinating to see if a proposal for two stores finds success with the council.

The meeting starts at 6pm and is both in-person inside City Hall at 300 Forest Ave. (first come, first seated), and online via Zoom at bit.ly/PGCouncil420.

What do you think? Should P.G. end the prohibition on commercial cannabis? What about other cities like Carmel? I’m interested in hearing your ideas.

