On feeling restless and finding home.
Good afternoon.
Marielle Argueza here. I’m naturally restless, so this year has been difficult for me as I’ve been trying to quiet my inner wanderer.
Speaking of wanderers, I’m thinking about the Weekly’s former photographer and my good friend, Parker Seibold. She’s a wanderer too. In her time here, she saw a good chunk of California. But by now, Seibold is back in Colorado, her final days of work complete.
She once told me, “Colorado is the one place I finally felt like I was home.” I understand the feeling. When I look around California, I couldn’t imagine calling any other place home.
I realized Seibold came here in February, not knowing anybody and could barely socialize because of Covid. On top of this, she had relationships and dreams that could only progress in another state.
When I contemplate it, I begin to understand my own attachment to visiting other places. It’s exciting to take it all in. But at the end of the day, I get to return to a place I can call home. I would be more sad if Seibold didn’t have a place to call home. But she does.
I think sometimes it’s enough, after all the adventuring, to hang your hat in a safe place, where you can sleep in your own bed, and wake up to people who love and support you.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
