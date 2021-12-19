Aga Popęda here with thoughts on bell hooks (1952-2021), a feminist icon who died on Wednesday at the age of 69. I remember when I was first acquainted with hooks’ work, as an undergrad, when I was looking for books that would reflect my own thoughts. I found Feminist Thought: A Comprehensive Introduction by Rosemarie Tong and read a Polish translation. There was a tiny subchapter on hooks. Even there, in a book full of women that were not afraid to be weird, hooks stood out as a radical. For example, what’s up with the lack of capital letters in her name? Is this typographical choice actually “de-emphasizing her individual identity,” or the opposite?
In the 1970s, Gloria Jean Watkins (she took the pen name bell hooks after her great grandmother) was an undergrad looking for books that would reflect her own thoughts and wasn’t able to find any. She had read white feminism, read works of Civil Rights activists and studied Marxism (in fact, philosophically, she remained a Marxist). So as a 19-year-old, hooks wrote her own book in which she dared to say that white feminism did not include black women, that Civil Rights heroes were sometimes deeply sexist and that full decolonization of any kind is not possible within what we call modern capitalism. Ain't I a Woman? was published in 1981—over a decade after it was written.
Hooks’ writing was not only revolutionary, but famously free of big academic words. Despite being defined as the intersectionality of race, capitalism and gender, it is pretty emotional and accessible. And it remained that way throughout the span of her works—over 30 books, including poetry and children’s books. Immersed in so-called critical theory, hooks had continued to promote her philosophy of “transformative love,” and didn’t hesitate to comment on pop culture phenomena, from Disney’s Frozen to pop star Beyoncé.
Hooks spent a chunk of her life in California. She received a BA in English from Stanford University in 1973, got her PhD in English from UCSC in 1987 (a dissertation on Toni Morrison, of course) and for years taught English and ethnic studies at USC. After 2004, she moved to Berea College in Kentucky, her homestate. Hooks last visited the Monterey area in 2017, when she spoke at the Third International Women’s Convocation held at the Asilomar Conference Center. According to a dispatch in the Weekly, during that appearance she delighted the public with a “homey, self-deprecating sense of humor.”
I have read hooks, often in fragments, several times since college. But I had never listened to her speak before. When I learned of her death, I started listening to old interviews that are available online. Based on her written words, I expected a total rebel. But what I found was a humble, grateful soul, one who advised reaching out towards your adversaries and never assuming you live your life better. It turns out that reading hooks preaching “radical acceptance” and listening to her doing so is quite a different experience—and one that I do recommend.
