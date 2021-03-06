On finding inspiration when everything is different.
Good morning.
One of the things I’ve come across writing about arts and culture during the pandemic is how people find inspiration even when many of the ways we used to engage in that part of our lives are gone. For a group of women artists I covered in December, the isolation was motivation to sit down and just produce more paintings.
Sometimes added inspiration doesn’t result in a number of new tangible pieces produced. Some musicians to whom I’ve spoken, such as Next Generation Jazz Orchestra trumpeter Kellin Hanas, have found stripping away the public and performative pieces can lay bare the essence of their art: the why behind what they do, be it painting, playing music or curating events.
Whether the pandemic spark to produce more or to pare it down has hit you or not, the problems that plague the artist—writer’s block, knowing when a painting is finished—are age-old questions and it’s been an interesting path to document and a hard path to navigate. Whatever the end result, be it a pandemic-inspired series of paintings, venturing into streaming concerts or rekindling a creative hobby, inspiration can be stoked. In the Hot Picks section of this week’s print issue, we’ve got some suggestions for what to do when you feel like you need a little push.
You just have to try something new…and maybe keep trying.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
