On National Volunteer Week, celebrating the volunteers who move the community forward.

Erik Cushman here, the Weekly’s publisher, checking in with some thoughts on the value of volunteering. That’s because this week is National Volunteer Week.

I’ve long since learned that much of the social safety net, and the local economy, is dependent on volunteerism. Local nonprofits that offer rides to the doctor, sponsor beach cleanups, assist with immigration services, feed the homeless, host destination marathons or present community theater are largely successful as a result of those who give their time in support of the various missions.

The same goes for the houses of worship—of every stripe—around the county; their impact is enhanced by the unpaid work of members of their congregations. Similarly some of the largest employers and organizations in the area also boast some of the largest volunteer cadres. The local hospitals, the Monterey Bay Aquarium and golf tournaments at Pebble Beach all extend their capacities as a result of the volunteers who donate their time.

In signing a proclamation designating April 17 through 23 as National Volunteer Week, President Biden noted that it is not just the organizations that benefit. “Volunteering also benefits the volunteers. People who volunteer develop new skills, build their personal and professional networks, forge a deeper connection with their communities and service organizations, and experience the joy of serving a larger cause,” the proclamation he signed last Friday reads.

Blue Zones Project Monterey County, the local affiliate of an international organization that encourages a community wide approach to healthier living, says that volunteering is also good for your health. Blue Zones cites an American Psychological Association study from 2011 that found that those who volunteer for non-self oriented reasons live longer than those who do not volunteer. They also reference a study published in Psychology and Aging that showed that those who volunteer for an average of four hours a week have lower risk of hypertension.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

It gets better. Not only do volunteers help vital organizations in Monterey County prosper, and lend some benefits to the individual volunteers themselves, but they also self-propagate and are a core material of the civic fabric. As President Biden's proclamation further states, “Volunteerism is also a reinforcing cycle. Volunteers are more likely to become further involved in volunteer groups, participate in civic organizations, attend public meetings, and lend a helping hand to their neighbors.”

According to the Community Foundation for Monterey County there are somewhere around 800 and 1,000 nonprofit organizations actively operating in the county. Sometimes their impact is hard to measure, but as Dan Baldwin, the Foundation’s President and CEO said during a phone call, referencing the 2021 Impact Report from Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula, “I see the faces of those volunteers and I’m moved. That’s the glue that makes communities work.”

Read full newsletter here.